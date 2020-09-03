Pacers, Fever to Host Team Up For Change Virtual Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever will join a group of nine NBA and WNBA franchises to host the third annual Team Up for Change on Wednesday, October 21, the teams announced today. The goal of the interactive program is to raise awareness about issues of racial equality and social justice and to identify ways communities are implementing meaningful solutions.

The multiday program will begin with a virtual event, followed by a week of community-level activities throughout central Indiana. The free summit will be livestreamed on team digital channels, and high school and college-aged students, youth advocates, community leaders, team employees, fans, and corporate partners are all encouraged to participate.

"One of the most critical things we can do is to ensure we are keeping these important issues front and center in our community," said Rick Fuson, COO and President of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "We are excited about the opportunity to bring the Team Up for Change initiative to Indiana, furthering our commitment to be leaders in our city and state on the most pressing issues we face."

Team Up for Change will shine a spotlight on local initiatives and highlight fresh perspectives from young innovators and trusted experts, all with a focus on the intersection between sports, race, and the pursuit of more equitable communities. Additionally, it will provide insight into social justice reform and strategies to combat systemic racism and showcase voices driving real solutions. Elements include:

October 21: Third installment of the Team Up for Change summit held virtually. Agenda and speakers to be announced in early October.

October 22-28: Empower Week of Action incorporating virtually and socially distanced, in-person events for youth ages 14 to 24 in Indianapolis, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland in partnership with community organizations and local leaders. Event details are forthcoming.

October 29: Launch of a nine-part content series on team social channels featuring shared storytelling across the nine participating teams.

Team Up for Change was started in 2019 by the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks and was born from each team's encounter with injustice. More information on the creation of the initiative, click here.