Pacers Courtside Club Coming to Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (March 15, 2019) – The Indianapolis Airport Authority Friday approved a 10-year contract with global restauranteur HMSHost to bring new dining and concession offerings to the Indianapolis International Airport, including the Pacers Courtside Club which will be prominently featured in the airport's Civic Plaza.

Celebrating the rich tradition and history of Indiana basketball as well as saluting the hometown NBA team, the Pacers Courtside Club will feature a lounge inspired by the LightBound Courtside Club in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a pop-a-shot basketball game, Pacers, WNBA Indiana Fever, NBA G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants and NBA 2K Pacers Gaming memorabilia and menu items inspired by legendary Pacers players and coaches.

"This is an exciting extension of our 'We Grow Basketball Here' campaign and an opportunity to showcase our brand to the millions of passengers who annually pass through our award-winning airport," said Rick Fuson, president and chief operating officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "We think it will particularly resonate with basketball fans who come to Indianapolis for major basketball events, including the Big Ten men's and women's tournaments, 2021 NBA All-Star and the 2021 NCAA Men's Final Four."

"We are truly excited to create a reflection of Indianapolis in the airport through authentic dining experiences," said HMSHost President and CEO Steve Johnson. "HMSHost thanks the Indianapolis Airport Authority and is proud to have this opportunity to serve its travelers with some of the most innovative and popular local and national brands that people love."

Completion date for the Pacers Courtside Club is still to be determined.