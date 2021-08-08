Pacers Complete Trade with Spurs

The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have completed a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. The Pacers received a future second round pick, and in return, the Spurs received the contract of Doug McDermott, a future second round pick and the right to swap second round picks in a future draft.

McDermott played three seasons in Indiana after signing with the Pacers as a free agent in July 2018.

"We wish nothing but the best for Doug," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "In his time here, he was a great teammate and consummate professional, whose contributions on and off the floor will always be appreciated."