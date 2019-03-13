Pacers Celebrate NBA Fit Week

INDIANAPOLIS - NBA FIT is the NBA’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages physical and mental wellbeing for fans of all ages. NBA FIT engages players, partners and community organizations to highlight the importance of leading a healthy life through mind, body, and spirit.

The week features all NBA and NBA G League teams and players joining community members and partners to highlight the importance of living an active, healthy lifestyle through grassroots programs and events, broadcast and digital ads, retail activation, and in-arena and online programming.

The Indiana Pacers, Kroger and St. Vincent have teamed up to support NBA Fit through a Fit Like A Pro Program, highlighting the importance of living an active, healthy lifestyle. Throughout the month of March, the Pacers will celebrate NBA Fit and Fit Like A Pro with the following grassroots programs and events:

Tuesday, March 12

Fit Like A Pro Night

Pacers Game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Pacers celebrate NBA Fit through Fit Like A Pro Night on Tuesday, January 12 when the team entertains the New York Knicks. Activities surrounding the game include:

4:15 – 4:45 PM on the Pacers Practice Court

Boomer and the Pacers Community Team will lead students from Stout Field Elementary and Concord Neighborhood Center through Boomer’s Boot Camp, teaching them about the importance of fitness and nutrition.

5:00 – 6:00 PM on the Pacers Practice Court

The Indiana Pacemates and coaches from Playworks will host an hour of play with kids from Concord Neighborhood Center and Stout Field Elementary.

In-Game Activations (Pacers. Vs. Knicks)

Nine13sports Kids Riding Bikes Program will be on the Main Concourse teaching kids about the concept of community and team-building, achieving new personal goals, and getting active. Winners of the Fit Like A Pro Challenge will be recognized at halftime and enjoy the game from a suite. At the end of the game 3,000 fans will receive a Fit Like A Pro Collapsible Water Bottle. The Kroger High Five Club and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Teddy Bear Exchange will feature students from participating Playworks Indiana schools Honorary Team Captain featuring Playworks Jr. Coaches

Monday, March 18

Fit Like A Pro Day

Pacers Athletic Center, 200 E 186th Street, Suite A, Westfield, IN 46074

From 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, the Pacers FIT Team will visit the Pacers Athletic Center for a day of play! Students from area schools will participate in a variety of health and fitness activities, including Pacers Thumball; which includes learning, competing, and playing together.

St. Vincent Sports Performance Training Camp, 14455 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite A, Carmel, IN 46032

From 7:00 – 8:00 PM, the Pacers FIT Team will visit St. Vincent Sports Performance at Clay Terrace for Pacers Training Camp. Participants, ages 9-14 years of age will have the opportunity to go through a Pacers-inspired training camp. Activities include a series of measurables including height, wingspan, vertical jump, etc. followed by a training camp practice & clinic.

Tuesday, March 19

Boomer’s Senior Boot Camps

10:30 AM at Rosegate Healthcare, 7510 Rosegate Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237

1:00 PM at Rosegate Assisted Living and Garden Homes, 7510 Rosegate Drive

Indianapolis, IN 46237

Pacers beloved mascot Boomer will visit two Senior Living Homes to conduct Chair Aerobics with the residents. This program is part of the overall Boomer’s Boot Camp, teaching fans of all ages to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle, no matter their age or abilities.

Thursday, March 21

Fit Like A Pro Dodgeball Tournament

2:00 – 4:00 PM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Thursday, March 21, Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff will participate in a “bragging rights” Dodgeball Tournament, take in the movie “Dodgeball”, and be provided an afternoon Snack Break, featuring heart healthy and Gluten Free options.

The dodgeball tournament will be officiated by special guest referee and Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman.

Saturday, March 30

Indy Yoga Movement

9:00 – 11:00 AM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Pacers have teamed up with Indy Yoga Movement for a morning of Yoga on the Main Court Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

All participants that registered will receive the following:

a FREE Yoga Mat

Opportunity to experience Yoga on the Pacers Court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Classes taught by local Indianapolis Yoga Instructors.

A portion of every ticket goes directly back to the Indy Yoga Movement

Opportunity to purchase additional discounted tickets to the Pacers vs. Magic game for friends and family.

Indy Yoga Movement is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit working through schools and organizations to empower our youth to overcome challenges and lead mindful, purposeful and healthy lives through the development of life skills using yoga, mindfulness and other awareness practices.