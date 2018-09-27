Pacers Celebrate Jr. NBA Week

Just before the NBA regular season tips off, the NBA will celebrate youth basketball with its annual Jr. NBA Week, October 8-15, 2018. Jr. NBA Week includes national and local events designed to build awareness and excitement for the Jr. NBA and team youth basketball initiatives.

The Indiana Pacers are proud to present Jr. Pacers cared by St. Vincent and will celebrate Jr. NBA Week throughout the entire month of October. Activation includes:

Jr. Pacers Coaches Clinic - October 1

Led by Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire Pacers Coaching Staff, 200 youth coaches will participate in a Coaches Clinic, providing instruction on offense, defense, practice, and teamwork. Each coach in attendance will walk away with a bag of swag, including a Jr. Pacers T-shirt, Jr. Pacers Clipboard, Jr. NBA Practice Curriculum, and game tickets to Jr. Pacers Night!

When: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Hoops & Heroes - October 6

As part of the fifth-annual Hoops and Heroes charity basketball game benefitting The Julian Center, the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers will be on hand to conduct the Jr. Pacers Skills Challenge. All fans in attendance will have an opportunity to show off their basketball skills for a chance to win Pacers and Fever prizes! This annual event features the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) in a battle on the hardwood for bragging rights on who is the best!

When: 5:00 PM

Where: University of Indianapolis

Jr. Pacers Clinic - October 12

Pacers Legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” and Pacers Rookie Alize Johnson will host 100 Special Olympic athletes for a Jr. Pacers Clinic at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield. Jr. Pacers clinics are open to boys & girls, ages 6-14 years of age, with a goal of not only providing skill and instruction in the game of basketball, but also discipline, character and sportsmanship. The Jr. Pacers clinics hope to help develop our youth into skilled players, responsible adults and of course avid Pacers fans.

When: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: Pacers Athletic Center, Westfield

Jr. Pacers Skills Challenge - October 24

Qualification rounds for the Jr. Pacers Skills Challenge will get underway on October 24 at the Pacers Athletic Center. The Jr. Pacers Skills Challenge provides boys and girls, ages 9-14, the opportunity to showcase their talents through a dribbling, shooting, and rebounding competition in the sport of basketball. The program is free to all registered participants and organizations, with two different ages groups competing for prizes (9-11; 12-14).

When: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: Pacers Athletic Center, Westfield

Hoops for Peace 3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament - October 27

The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have teamed up with IMPD, Indy Parks and Gleaners for the Hoops for Peace 3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament.

This free tournament is open to boys/girls, ages 13-17, with a goal of providing a casual atmosphere/conversation between youth and IMPD. Boomer, Freddy Fever, Indiana Pacemates, Pacers Alumni and more will all be in attendance throughout the day. In addition, the Pacers & Fever will be providing prizes to the winning teams.

When: 12:00 – 3:00 PM

Where: Finish Line Boys & Girls Club, 3870 North Post Road, Indianapolis

Jr. Pacers Night - October 29

To culminate the month-long celebration of the Jr. NBA and Jr. Pacers, the Pacers will host Jr. Pacers Night on Monday, October 29 when the Pacers take on the Portland Trailblazers.

Game night activation includes:

Special Olympics Showtime Game

Indiana Hero recognition of the Special Olympics Indiana Gold Medal winners from DeKalb County

Jr. Pacers Honorary Scorer

Jr. Pacers participants in the Kroger High Five Club and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent Teddy Bear Exchange

Jr. Pacers Halftime Presentation

Jr. Pacers Parachute Drop

The NBA Academy and Jr. Pacers Information Table

Jr. Pacers In-Game Giveaway

When: 7:00 PM

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse