Pacers Bikeshare Expansion Plan Announced, System Will Almost Double In Size

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. today announced that it is seeking final public comment on the 2019 expansion plan adding 23 new Pacers Bikeshare stations and approximately 275 new bikes in summer 2019. The expansion, funded primarily by a federal grant, will provide Pacers Bikeshare access to neighborhoods, along the City's greenway network, in Riverside and Garfield Parks and to Broad Ripple along the Monon Trail.

"We received over 1,500 suggestions for new station locations during our initial public input period and neighborhood meetings held over the summer," said Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. Executive Director, Kären Haley. "This final proposed expansion plan was heavily influenced by the input we received. Pacers Bikeshare 2019 Expansion Plan will provide access in new neighborhoods and destinations outside of downtown, and stay connected to the Cultural Trail through the existing greenway network and near the Redline corridor. Pacers Bikeshare continues to provide a healthy and affordable transportation solution and is an integral part of the city’s growing transportation and mobility network."

Final public comment on the final proposed expansion plan will be accepted through December 21, 2018. To view the expansion map details, provide feedback and for more information visit IndyCulturalTrail.org/Input.

The federally funded expansion zones include increasing station density in downtown, expanding to near downtown neighborhoods and adding stations along the Monon Trail and other parts of the city's bike network including the White River Trail and Central Canal Towpath. Pacers Bikeshare expansion goals include growing the EveryBody Rides program and providing better access for people who need affordable transportation.

The City of Indianapolis was awarded a nearly $1 Million Federal Highway Administration Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant for the Pacers Bikeshare expansion. Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. has privately raised a 20% local match for the federal funding through philanthropic grants and contributions. The lead gift for the match is from the Herbert Simon Family Foundation.