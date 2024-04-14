Pacers Back in the Playoffs, Will Face Bucks in First Round

The Indiana Pacers are officially back in the Playoffs. The Pacers officially clinched a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season thanks to a 157-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold last reached the Playoffs in 2020.

Indiana finished the regular season with a record of 47-35 and will be the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers will face the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (49-33) in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 will be in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 1. The time for that game, as well as the dates and times for remaining games in the series, have yet to be announced by the NBA. The Pacers will host Games 3 and 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and would also host Game 6 if necessary.

The Pacers won the season series against Milwaukee this season, 4-1. The Pacers won at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 9 and Jan. 3, in Milwaukee on Jan. 1, and in Las Vegas in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals on Dec. 7. The Bucks' lone victory came on Dec. 13 in Milwaukee.

Despite being longstanding division rivals, the Pacers and Bucks have met just twice in the postseason. The Pacers swept the Bucks out of the first round in 1999. The two teams met again the following season and went to a decisive Game 5, but the Pacers ultimately prevailed to start their run to the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance.

To guarantee Playoff tickets, fans can place a deposit on a 2024-25 season ticket plan. Fans can also get exclusive presale access for Playoff tickets by subscribing to receive Pacers Insider presented by Kroger, the official e-newsletter of the Blue & Gold.