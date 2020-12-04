Calbert Cheaney, Tyler Marsh
Calbert Cheaney (left) and Tyler Marsh (right) are among the additions to head coach Nate Bjorkgren's coaching staff for the 2020-21 season.
NBAE/Getty Images

Pacers Announce Coaching Staff Additions for 2020-21 Season

Posted: Dec 04, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced six new additions to head coach Nate Bjorkgren's coaching staff for the 2020-21 season. Calbert Cheaney and Tyler Marsh were named Assistant Coaches/Player Development; Dylan DeBusk was tabbed as Video Coordinator; and Maurice Baker, Earl Barron and Moses Ehambe were hired as Video/Player Development Assistants. Per team policy, the terms of the contracts were not released.

