Pacers Announce Coaching Staff Additions for 2020-21 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced six new additions to head coach Nate Bjorkgren's coaching staff for the 2020-21 season. Calbert Cheaney and Tyler Marsh were named Assistant Coaches/Player Development; Dylan DeBusk was tabbed as Video Coordinator; and Maurice Baker, Earl Barron and Moses Ehambe were hired as Video/Player Development Assistants. Per team policy, the terms of the contracts were not released.