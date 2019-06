Pacers Announce 2019 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their rookie/free agent camp roster. Highlighting the roster are 2019 first-round pick Goga Bitadze, as well as returning players Aaron Holiday, Alize Johnson, and Edmond Sumner.

Prior to departing for Las Vegas for Summer League, the Pacers will practice Monday through Thursday at the St. Vincent Center. Fort Wayne Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey will serve as head coach of the Pacers Summer League team.

The Pacers will open play in the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 6 against Memphis at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. They play Detroit on Monday, July 8 at 5:00 PM ET (ESPNU), Atlanta on Tuesday, July 9 at 5:30 PM ET (NBA TV), and Toronto on Thursday, July 11 at 6:00 PM ET (NBATV) before tournament play begins. The Summer League championship game is scheduled for Monday, July 15.

Indiana Pacers 2019 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster