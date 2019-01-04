Pacers and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana Team Up to Present Dream Big Initiative

The Indiana Pacers and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana have teamed up to present the Dream Big Initiative. The Dream Big Initiative celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, and the countless African-Americans, whose contributions have opened doors for people not only in the United States, but around the world.

The Dream BIG philosophy teaches others to think beyond current circumstances. It engages our youth by educating them about black history and teaches that it can start with just one person choosing to make a change to positively impact their future.

The Indiana Pacers Dream BIG program presented by Honda Manufacturing of Indiana the following programs & events:

January 4 – February 28

BLACK HISTORY MONTH T-SHIRT DESIGN CONTEST

Pacers stars Thad Young, Tyreke Evans & Cory Joseph teamed up with students from Herron High School to design t-shirts to celebrate the countless contributions African Americans have made to our rich history. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite t-shirt design from January 4-18, 2019 at www.pacers.com/blackhistorymonth.

T-SHIRT VOTING: See the Shirt Designs »

The winning shirt will be sold in the Pacers Team Store throughout the month of February, with all proceeds donated to Dream Alive, Inc.

January 21 – February 8

DREAM BIG CHALLENGE

The Pacers, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana and Warren Township Schools have teamed up for the Dream Big Challenge.

This multi-media challenge is open to 4th-9th grade students in the Warren Township School District, with students submitting one of the following for consideration. Each submission is based on Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech, and how students can continue his legacy.

One-Page Essay

Painting

Poetry

One-Minute Video

Visual Media

One winner will be selected per grade and will receive two tickets to the Indiana Pacers game on February 28, where they will participate in a pregame meet & greet with a Pacers player and be recognized during a special on-court recognition.

February 5

DREAM BIG TSHIRT TOSS

As part of the Pacers in-game experience, Pacers fans will have the opportunity to receive one of the player-designed Dream Big T-shirts, courtesy of Boomer and the Power Pack during the Dream Big T-shirt Toss.

February 19

DREAM BIG DAY OF SERVICE

Through our Capes for Kids event, students at Indianapolis Public Schools will hear from Pacers Alumni about the contributions African-Americans have made to our country and how dreaming big made them who they are today. Students then can dream big by creating their own Super Hero capes with help from Pacers Sports & Entertainment & Honda Manufacturing of Indiana volunteers, as well as members of the Indiana Pacemates and Boomer.