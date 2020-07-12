Pacers Adjusting to Life in the Bubble

Two practices into the reboot of the NBA season, the Pacers have no issues. Some soft tissue issues, perhaps, as players work their way back into condition to play fullcourt basketball again, but no other problems.

At this early stage, that's all a team can hope for.

Coach Nate McMillan, speaking via a Zoom call on Sunday, said his team is still in the stage of becoming familiar with the unique conditions in Orlando, but got through its second workout energetically and injury-free.

"Today I thought we had another good practice where we were able to get up and down and get comfortable with each other and start working together in the weight room as well as out on the floor," McMillan said. "We continue to ramp this thing up, and we'll continue to do that each day."

For the Pacers, "ramping up" included two 12-minute fullcourt scrimmages. McMillan said there were some minor aches and pains, and Domantas Sabonis admitted to feeling "a little sore," but otherwise things reportedly went as well as could be expected for a group that hadn't played fullcourt together since its last pre-lockdown game on March 10.

That includes Victor Oladipo, who announced before the team left for Orlando that he won't play in the games when the regular resumes — which for the Pacers is on Aug. 1. The Pacers have 17 players available including Oladipo and the rehabbing Jeremy Lamb, and McMillan said Oladipo will scrimmage with all three five-man units.

"We are involving him," McMillan said. "We're not approaching it as if he's not playing. We're putting him out there. There are no restrictions for Vic. He's been going hard."

Sabonis also spoke on Oladipo's practice participation.

"It's great having him around," he said. "We have a full roster. He's another body to go at. He's an elite player. He's making us better at the same time. It's great having him out there."

The non-basketball adjustments to the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando will continue for a while. Recreational activities within the Disney complex will be available, but one of the primary concerns appears to have been answered affirmatively.

The food is good.

Or, as Sabonis put it, at least "not that bad."

The bubble residents aren't allowed to go out for meals but will have a wide selection of restaurants from which to order.

"It's probably the healthiest I've eaten in a while," McMillan said.

