Pacers Acquire Isaiah Jackson

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they acquired Isaiah Jackson from the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-team trade that also involved the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. As part of the trade, the Pacers conveyed guard Aaron Holiday, the draft rights to Isaiah Todd (the 31st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft) and cash considerations to the Washington Wizards.

Selected by the Lakers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jackson played one season at the University of Kentucky. The 6-10 forward averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game and was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman and Defensive Teams.

Jackson will wear jersey no. 23 and will be added to the Pacers’ roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Holiday was drafted by the Pacers with the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.