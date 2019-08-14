Pacers 2019 Preseason Schedule Features First NBA Trip to India

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday their 2019 National Basketball Association preseason schedule that will have them making a historic trip to India for two games.

The Pacers open the preseason, Friday, Oct. 4, in Mumbai, India, to play the Sacramento Kings (9:30 a.m. tip, Indianapolis time) as part of the NBA India Games 2019. This will be the first ever NBA game in India and will be played at the Dome NSCI, SVP Stadium. The two teams will meet again at the same venue the next day, Saturday, Oct. 5 (9:30 a.m. tip, Indianapolis time).

This will be the Pacers' fourth trip overseas for preseason games. They previously have played in Berlin, Germany; Seville, Spain; Taipei, Taiwan; Beijing, China; and Manila, Philippines.

The Pacers will finish the preseason with two games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Oct. 11 against Chicago and Oct. 15 against Minnesota. Both games will be at 7:00 p.m.

For information on ticket availability, including season tickets, group outings or suite rentals, please visit www.pacers.com or call (317) 917-2827. Single game tickets will go on-sale on Thursday, Sept. 26. To be a part of an exclusive presale, sign up to receive Pacers Insider, the official e-newsletter of the Pacers, by going to Pacers.com/Presale.

The Pacers' local television and radio broadcast schedule for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.