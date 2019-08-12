Pacers Open 2019-20 NBA Schedule at Home vs. Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will open the 2019-20 National Basketball Association season in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Wednesday, Oct. 23, against their Central Division rival, the Detroit Pistons, the NBA announced Monday.

The Pacers, coming off two straight 48-win seasons, will take a new-look lineup into the season with summer acquisitions Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell, Justin Holiday and draft pick Goga Bitadze. They join returnees two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo (expected back at some point this season from a knee injury), Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf, Edmond Sumner, Aaron Holiday and Alize Johnson.

After the home opener, the Pacers take a three-game road trip to Cleveland, Detroit and Brooklyn before returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Cleveland, Nov. 1.

Key home dates in the schedule include: two visits from NBA Champion Toronto (Dec. 23, Feb. 7); Eastern Conference rivals Boston (Dec. 11, Mar. 10); Milwaukee (Nov. 16, Feb. 12); and Philadelphia (New Year’s Eve, Jan. 13). Western Conference visits include the Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 9) and Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 17) in town just eight days apart; Denver (Jan. 2); New Orleans (Feb. 8); Golden State (Mar. 18) and Houston (Mar. 27).

The Pacers are scheduled for six national television appearances, five on ESPN (Feb. 7 vs. Toronto, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee, at Milwaukee Mar. 4, vs. Golden State Mar. 18, at Boston Apr. 8) and one game on TNT, Feb. 27 vs. Portland. They will also be on NBATV for six games: Nov. 30 at Philadelphia; Dec. 17 vs. L.A. Lakers; Dec. 23 vs. Toronto; Jan. 24 at Golden State; Jan. 26 at Portland; and Mar. 30 at L.A. Clippers.

The Pacers' longest road trip will be nine days with five games (Cleveland, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Chicago, Dallas), Feb. 29-Mar. 8. The Pacers will have three four-game homestands in November, February and March. They will have 11 back-to-backs.

For information on ticket availability, including season tickets, group outings or suite rentals, please visit Pacers.com or call (317) 917-2827. Single game tickets will go on-sale on Thursday, Sept. 26. To be a part of an exclusive presale, sign up to receive Pacers Insider, the official e-newsletter of the Pacers, by going to Pacers.com/Presale.

The Pacers' television and radio schedule will be announced at a later date.