Pacemates Audition and Clinic Sign-Up 2012-13

2012-13 Pacemates Audition

June 25, 2012

You’ve dreamed about it and now the opportunity is here… are you ready?

Be a Part of Pacers History! Get Paid to Dance! Look Glamorous! Get Noticed!

Auditions

Date: Monday, July 16th, 2012

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (BLF), 125 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN **

Registration: 5:00pm (Audition begins at 5:45pm); Pre-register below, however walk-up registrations are accepted.

** Please note that South Street will be closed from July 5 - September 15. Visit Rebuild Indy for updates on the Project

Auditions on July 16th are open to the public.

Note: The Audition Showcase will be held on Tuesday, July 24th, 2012 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

All dancers that advance to the finals must be available for the following rehearsals/events:

Interviews: Each candidate must participate in a 30-minute panel interview on one of the following dates (between the hours of 8:30am-4:30pm) on either Tuesday, July 17th or Wednesday, July 18th

Rehearsal: Thursday, July 19th @ BLF (6:00-10:00pm)

Rehearsal: Monday, July 23rd @ BLF (6:00-10:00pm)

Audition Showcase: Tuesday, July 24th @ BLF at 7:00 pm (call time for the showcase is TBD)

The 2012-13 Indiana Pacemates will be announced on www.pacers.com on Thursday, July 26th. If you are chosen as a member of the team, you will need to be available on Friday, July 27th (evening- time TBD) to participate in a group appearance/meet-and-greet.

Minimum requirements

Must be 18 years of age

High school diploma or GED

Dancers must be able to attend rehearsals twice a week.

If selected, dancers must have transportation to rehearsals and games.

Audition FAQs

What should I wear to both the audition clinics and auditions?

A two-piece dance outfit with flesh-colored nylons. Midriff and legs must be exposed. No baggy clothing and no lingerie. You may wear any kind of dance shoe (non-marking soles). No high heels or jewelry (stud earrings are acceptable). Hair and make-up must be 'game night ready'! Please wear hair down—no pony tails. Those candidates that make the finals will be asked to wear Pacers apparel/Pacers colors to the final audition showcase (midriff bearing top with shorts).

What should I bring to auditions?

Please bring a current non-returnable full length photo of yourself in a midriff top and shorts. Bring snacks and plenty of water since you will be here most of the evening(s). You may also need to bring hair and make-up products for touch-ups.

If I make the team, what is the commitment?

If you are selected, you will be contracted with the Indiana Pacemates from the date of auditions until the date of the next auditions (Summer 2013).

Indiana Pacemates perform at all Pacers home games as scheduled. Dancers must be able to attend practices twice a week beginning in August 2012 (tentatively scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00-9:30pm). If selected, dancers must also have transportation to rehearsals and games. Each member is also required

to do a minimum of 10 community appearances.

Are there height and weight requirements?

No, but fitness is very important. You must be in good physical condition and proportioned for your height. We recommend that you follow a regular exercise program and healthy diet leading up to auditions and throughout the season if selected.

What will the coach/judges be looking at during auditions?

The judges will be looking at appearance/fitness, dance skills, showmanship and personality.

Is being an Indiana Pacemate a full-time job?

No. Members of the Indiana Pacemates are either full-time students, hold full-time jobs or are full-time moms! The Pacemates get paid for their practice time, games and appearances.

Do current team members have to re-audition?

Yes. Everyone must go through the audition process each season and no one is guaranteed a place on the team.