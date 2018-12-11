Oladipo's Looming Return Will Force Changes

Losing your only All-Star performer for what amounts to 12 games wouldn't seem like a positive development for any NBA team. The Pacers, however, have managed to make it one.

Now, with Victor Oladipo set to return as early as Wednesday when Milwaukee comes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the trick will be to fit him back into a complex framework that shifted in his absence without harming the structural stability. That will take time to execute as Oladipo eases his way back from a sore knee that knocked him out of game action 4 1/2 minutes after the opening tipoff against Atlanta on Nov. 17.

Oladipo participated in Tuesday's practice at St. Vincent Center, which for him included a five-on-five fullcourt scrimmage that included teammates TJ Leaf, Kyle O'Quinn, Aaron Holiday, and Alize Johnson along with assistant coach David McClure, three video coordinators, and Leaf's brother, Troy.

The purpose was to help Oladipo get his wind back and give his right knee another test. Barring a negative reaction on Wednesday, he could play against the Bucks. As of now he's listed as questionable for the game.

"It's up in the air I guess you can say," he said. "Maybe. But who am I to say? I don't know what tomorrow brings."

Regardless of when Oladipo returns – if not Wednesday, Friday's game at Philadelphia would be the next opportunity – his absence seemed to bring out the best in everyone. The Pacers, who were 0-7 without him last season, went 8-4. The other starters, Myles Turner, Darren Collison, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Thaddeus Young, picked up the scoring slack and rookie Aaron Holiday was inserted into the playing rotation. Confidence levels rose along with stat lines.

"Guys had opportunities to play," Nate McMillan said Tuesday. "We had to do some different things because of what he brings to the floor that we were missing.

"The depth of this team was able to step up and win some games."

Sitting out was a good experience for Oladipo as well. Watching his teammates from the bench proved to be an educational experience, and supported his "everything happens for a reason" outlook on life.

"I learned a lot about them," he said. "The spots on the floor where they're effective, what they have in them. I feel like they've done a great job of going out there and playing for each other. They've won some big games. I'm proud of them and glad to be back playing with them. I miss them. Looking forward to it."



Oladipo said he began feeling pain in his knee in the loss to Philadelphia on Nov. 7, a night when he singlehandedly brought the Pacers back from a poor start and scored 36 points on 30 field goal attempts. The subsequent stat lines reveal the impact. He hit just 19-of-59 shots over the following three games, which included two victories over Miami and a loss at Houston.

He was listed as questionable for the game against Atlanta on Nov. 17, but played and didn't show outward signs of a problem early on. The injury was aggravated, however, on a play in which he drove to the basket out of the halfcourt offense. Trae Young was called for a reach-in foul near the free throw line, but Oladipo continued to the basket, where he was met and bumped by Kent Bazemore. He lost his balance as he landed and his backward momentum took him into the photographers sitting at the end of the court, where he fell. He winced as he got up and walked gingerly to the foul line, where he hit both free throws.

"That was like the breaking point," he said.

He left the game at the next dead ball with 7:22 remaining, and hasn't been in uniform since. He's been heard, though. His voice, often via song, has accompanied the team on the practice court, in the locker room, and during games. He was a cheerleader and coach throughout Monday's victory over Washington, then serenaded everyone virtually nonstop in the locker room. Whatever thought ran through his head came out in song. After walking to the side of the room opposite his locker stall at one point, he crooned, "Why did I walk over here?"

"We had to get him out of practice a few times because he was so talkative, so bored," McMillan said.

Now Oladipo and his energy are back - close to it, at least - and widespread tweaks are in order. He's clearly their best player, but the fact remains the Pacers were 9-6 with him and 8-4 without him.

"We all relied on him a little bit and we struggled a little bit the first 10 or 15 games," Collison said following Monday's victory. "I don't want to say it was a good thing having Vic out - I never want to say that – but when he went out everybody realized they had to step their game up and now everybody has the confidence to move forward."

That's a good thing, but Oladipo returning is a good thing, too. As well as they performed without him, the Pacers missed Oladipo badly on defense and in the final minutes of close games, when he generally excels. His teammates, even the ones whose roles significantly increased in his absence, talk earnestly of their desire to have him back.

"It's extremely hard to win in this league without your best player," Collison said.

Oladipo, likewise, knows more than ever how difficult it is to win without his teammates. His job will be to enable them to continue playing at a high level after he returns.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there and playing with them," he said.

