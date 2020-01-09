Oladipo Talks Return Date

A tentative date of Jan. 29 has been established, but lingering questions remain regarding Victor Oladipo's return to game action with the Pacers.

Will he jump into the starting lineup or come off the bench?

Will there be a playing time restriction?

Does he expect to be close to 100 percent physically?

Will he stay with the team until his return date or will he spend more time with the Mad Ants?

Oladipo was unable to offer answers to those kind of details in a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse half an hour before Wednesday's game against Miami. They will be determined later by the Pacers' training staff, his medical experts, the coaches, and himself.

For now, he's just happy the end of his rehabilitation process is in sight. He last played in a game on Jan. 23 of last season against Toronto, when he tore his right quadriceps muscle while trying to intercept a floor-length pass.

"I just felt waiting this time length was good for me and my body," he said.

"It's something to look forward to. But, again, nothing is definite, nothing is promised. Things have been going great so far, knock on wood."

Oladipo has practiced for several weeks with the Pacers and their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne to prepare for his comeback. He said he is unsure of the process between now and the 29th. The Pacers have a five-game Western Conference road trip between Jan. 19 and the 26th, and he said it will be determined later whether he accompanies the team or not.

The Pacers entered Wednesday's game with a 23-14 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference but one game out of fourth. Getting back their only player to have been named to an All-Star Game only figures to help, once he knocks off the rust of a year-long layoff and gets acclimated to his fellow starters, only one of whom started with the Pacers last season.

"It's an amazing team we have right now," Oladipo said. "I'm looking forward to joining them and helping us go to an even higher level. There are some exciting days to come, hopefully, and I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm just glad that I can put on the jersey and go out and play with those guys. It's been a crazy journey, it's been a tough journey, but it's molded me into a better person, I truly believe that."

Oladipo said his layoff has broadened his perspective.

"I learned to value myself and how much value I bring not only to myself and my immediate family but the people in this state, the value I bring to my friends and extended family and just people in general," he said. "When I'm playing, I'm playing for the norms...but I've learned it's bigger than that. I'm playing for something way bigger...for people I might not even know. The way I play...affects not only me and my family, it affects a lot of people. And I never would have understood that if I didn't get hurt."

