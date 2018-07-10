NBAE/Getty Images
Oladipo Takes on the #DoTheShiggy Challenge
Over the past week, the latest thing to sweep the internet has been the #DoTheShiggy Challenge, a dance inspired by rapper Drake's newest song "In My Feelings".
Victor Oladipo — who is no stranger to song and dance — posted his own version of the Shiggy Challenge while working out with his trainer in Miami.
While keeping it classic with the usual moves of the now-worldwide dance, Oladipo also threw in a bit of a backhandspring to finish it off with style.
Other athletes have gotten in on #DoTheShiggy, also known as the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, such as Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Rockets guard James Harden.
.@JHarden13 joined in on the #DoTheShiggy Challenge @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/kWlwDzKqeI
— REVOLT TV (@revolttv) July 9, 2018
We're gonna let them finish, but Vic had one of the greatest #DoTheShiggy Challenges of all time.