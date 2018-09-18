Oladipo Named Best Current Indy Athlete

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star unveiled the final results of its annual "Best Things in Indy" list, which was created with the help of over 175,000 votes from readers.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment was featured prominently in the final results of Best Things Indy 2018, notching four selections in "Best Things you do and see" category.

Victor Oladipo collected the award for Best Current Indy Athlete, following his All-Star campaign with the Pacers in which he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

As a venue, Bankers Life Fieldhouse was named the Best Sports Fan Experience by readers, a testament to its atmosphere during Pacers and Fever games.

For Best Mascot, Boomer beat out the pack, winning the award thanks to his acrobatics and fan-friendly antics.

And lastly, Fever legend and current PS&E Director of Player Programs & Franchise Development Tamika Catchings was honored with the award of Best Human in Indianapolis, a nod to both her exemplary basketball career as well as her humanitarian efforts off the court with the Catch the Stars Foundation.