Oladipo Already Back Shooting

Victor Oladipo is known to brighten the spirits of those around him. His teammates, coaches, and Pacers executives have all raved about his contagious positivity.

On Thursday afternoon, Oladipo brought a smile to Pacers fans worldwide thanks to a video he posted on Instagram.

The two-time All-Star's second season with the Pacers came to a premature end when he ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee in a win over Toronto on Jan. 23. Five days later, he underwent successful surgery in Miami and is staying in south Florida for the early weeks of his rehab.

But even surgery can't keep Oladipo off the basketball court. In the video he posted Thursday, Oladipo is seen getting up shots from a training table:

While there is currently no timetable for Oladipo to resume full basketball activities, this much is clear — don't doubt his ability to come back better than ever.