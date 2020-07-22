NBA TV to Televise 16 Scrimmages Leading Up to Season Restart

NBA TV will televise 16 inter-squad scrimmages, starting with a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22, featuring the Orlando Magic against the LA Clippers at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m.

Overall, the network will feature the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics, among others. NBA TV will offer live game action from Orlando for all seven days of scrimmages, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header, with additional scrimmage highlights including:

Thursday, July 23 – The Portland Trail Blazers against the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Lakers vs. the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 – A Sunday quadruple-header will begin with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at noon, followed by the Pacers and the Mavericks at 4 p.m. The day’s action will continue with the Trail Blazers against the Raptors at 6 p.m., and the Rockets vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28 – NBA TV’s scrimmage coverage will conclude with the Grizzlies against the Heat at 2 p.m., followed by the Spurs meeting the Pacers at 4 p.m.

Additionally, all scrimmages will be available via NBA League Pass. For a complete listing of NBA scrimmages, visit: nba.com/schedule.

Under the competitive format for the restart, the 22 participating teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference. The restart will begin with each participating team playing eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups.

The network will tip off its live “seeding games” schedule with the Trail Blazers facing the Grizzlies on Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m.

NBA TV is available directly to consumers through NBA.com and the NBA App. The channel’s programming offerings include live NBA game telecasts, original programming and an extensive list of on-demand video content.

NBA TV Scrimmage Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, July 22

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers (3 p.m.)

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets (5 p.m. -- Tape Delayed)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m.)

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat (9 p.m. -- Tape Delayed)

Thursday, July 23

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers (3:30 p.m.)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m.)

Friday, July 24

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics (5 p.m.)

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 25

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic (Noon)

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz (4 p.m.)

Sunday, July 26

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Noon)

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks (4 p.m.)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors (6 p.m.)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m.)

Monday, July 27

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3 p.m.)

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets (5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 28

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat (2 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers (4 p.m.)