NBA All-Star Voting 2019 Presented by Google Tips Off on Christmas Day

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 – NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google, which is now the league's presenting NBA All-Star Voting partner through a new multiyear agreement, will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. ET -- before five Christmas Day matchups across ABC and ESPN -- and conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to vote by searching on Google, through the Google Assistant and via the NBA App and NBA.com.

Five "2-for-1 Days" will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms. All "2-for-1 Days" will be designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The NBA All-Star Game will follow last year's format, with the two team captains drafting rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves and making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

For the third consecutive year, NBA players and media will join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day through the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as on Google and through the Google Assistant. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

Players and media will also be able to complete one ballot, featuring three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.

Fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 3, Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 17.

How to vote:

NBA.com voting page at NBA.com/vote: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on NBA.com/vote from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day and select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Google: Vote on Google.com or the Google Search App by searching "NBA Vote" and "NBA All-Star Vote" or simply by searching for your favorite player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 21.

The Google Assistant: NBA All-Star Voting will be available on the Google Assistant for the first time. Vote via any Google Assistant enabled device by saying, "Google, talk to NBA All-Star." Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 21. The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.