Myles Turner Update - March 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that center Myles Turner will miss the final two weeks of the 2021-22 season while he continues to progress through the team's return to play protocols.

"After numerous conversations with our medical team, Myles, and his representatives, it became clear to everyone that despite Myles' continued progress and positive diagnosis, there simply is not enough time remaining in the season to properly and safely prepare him for the demanding workload associated with an NBA game," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "We will continue to work closely with Myles and we’re looking forward to his return to the court at full strength next season."