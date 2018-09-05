Miller Visits Children's Museum Statue During Indiana Trip

On a trip back to the Hoosier state, Pacers legend Reggie Miller made sure to visit the recently unveiled statue of his likeness at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, where he is taking his famous jumpshot next to former Pacers coach and current radio analyst Bobby "Slick" Leonard.

Posting on his Instagram, Miller was nearly at a loss for words at his inclusion in the Sports Legends Experience.

"I can't put into words how honored and humbled I am to be apart of the Sports Legend Experience located at the @childrensmuseum," he wrote.

"To be next to Mr BOOMBABY himself Slick Leonard is a dream come true, I'm a stones throw away from Larry Legend, The Big O and my adopted little sis @catchin24."

In the gallery of photos from his visit to the museum, Miller and his family makes sure to stop by the statues of Tamika Catchings, Larry Bird, and Oscar Robertson as well.

Miller even complimented the accuracy of his statue, noting his "EARS and crooked right elbow are on point."

Boom baby!In ‘95 Reggie Miller famously made 8 points in 9 seconds in an extraordinary @pacers comeback against the @nyknicks. Could he do it again at @TCMIndy? Watch to find out! Then head to @reggiemillertnt’s Instagram Story for an inside look into his museum visit! pic.twitter.com/p0AWvLpJ41 — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis (@TCMIndy) September 5, 2018

But that wasn't all Miller did during his trip to Indiana. The 5-time NBA All-Star also travelled south to Brown County to engage in one of his biggest passions: mountain biking.

Miller, who sports a BoomBaby kit made by Castelli, spent some time hitting the trails.

"I never knew that was always in my backyard," Miller wrote on Instagram. "Appreciate all the trail love from my fellow Hoosiers who we ran in to.. Can't wait to come back."