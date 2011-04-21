Mark Boyle's NBA ballots 2011

April 21, 201112:51 PM EDT

 

2010-11 T-MOBILE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD BALLOT

My choices for the 2010-11 T-Mobile Rookie of the Year are:

PLAYER                                                         TEAM            
1. Blake Griffin                                               Los Angeles Clippers
2. John Wall                                                    Washington Wizards
3. DeMarcus Cousins                                      Sacramento Kings


2010-11 NBA COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD BALLOT

My choices for the 2010-11 NBA Coach of the Year are:

COACH                                                          TEAM            
1. George Karl                                                 Denver Nuggets
2. Greg Popovich                                            San Antonio Spurs
3. Tom Thibodeau                                           Chicago Bulls

 

2010-11 KIA NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD BALLOT

PLAYER                                                         TEAM            
1. Dwight Howard                                          Orlando Magic
2. Rajon Rondo                                               Boston Celtics
3. Andre Iguodala                                           Philadelphia 76’ers


2010-11 ALL-NBA TEAM BALLOT

 

2010-11 KIA NBA SIXTH MAN AWARD BALLOT

My choices for the 2010-11 Kia NBA Sixth Man are:

 

PLAYER                                                         TEAM            
1. Jason Terry                                                  Dallas Mavericks
2. J.R. Smith                                                   Denver Nuggets
3. Louis Williams                                            Philadelphia 76’ers

2010-11 KIA NBA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD BALLOT

My choices for the 2010-11 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player are:

PLAYER                                                         TEAM            
1. Derrick Rose                                               Chicago Bulls
2. Dirk Nowitzki                                             Dallas Mavericks
3. Kobe Bryant                                               Los Angeles Lakers
4. Dwight Howard                                          Orlando Magic
5. LeBron James                                             Miami Heat

 

2010-11 KIA NBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER AWARD BALLOT

My choices for the 2010-11 Kia NBA Most Improved Player are:

 

PLAYER                                                         TEAM            
1. Kevin Love                                                 Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Dorrell Wright                                             Golden State Warriors
3. Russell Westbrook                                      Oklahoma City Thunder