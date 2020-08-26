Marion County Election Board Shares Vote Center Plan Ahead of November 3 Election

Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment: "We are excited and honored to have the chance to participate in this year's elections as a voting site. We are reminded today, as we commemorate women's suffrage, that elections can be powerful, unifying demonstrations of what makes our democracy so special. Making a community asset like Bankers Life Fieldhouse available on election day reflects our commitment to encouraging all Hoosiers to play their part in that process. Thank you to the Marion County Election Board for including us."

Indianapolis, Ind. (August 26, 2020)—In May, we saw the impact of a global pandemic on our voting system. That's why the Marion County Election Board has been working diligently to create and approve a vote center plan that will provide critical information for Marion County voters ahead of the November 3 election. Announced today, the vote center plan is approved and ready for implementation.

"It's imperative that all Marion County voters know how to safely participate in our democracy and in one of the most important elections to date," said Myla Eldridge, Marion County Clerk. "Now that the vote center plan is adopted, we're urging all Marion County voters to begin creating their voting plan to ensure they're able to participate in the election before any critical deadlines pass."

A voting plan can help Hoosiers think through where and how to vote ahead of Election Day to ensure their vote is counted. Marion County voters can participate in the election via:

Absentee ballot.

Applications to vote by mail are now available at vote.indy.gov and take less than 5 minutes to complete. Completed and signed absentee ballots can be returned via the U.S. Postal Service, or to ensure they're received before the 11:59 p.m. deadline on Thursday, October 22, they can be returned in person at an Election Board office.

In-person early voting.

Marion County voters can vote early at the Clerk's Office from October 6 through November 2. Additional information about early voting can be found at indy.gov/activity/early-voting. Marion County residents can also vote early at a satellite voting location from October 24 through November 1. The last day to vote early is Monday, November 2 from 8AM through noon in the Clerk's Office only.

Election Day.

Marion County residents can also vote in person on Election Day at a vote center.

To view the approved vote center plan and/or to start building an individual voting plan, please visit vote.indy.gov.