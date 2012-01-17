Foster out 2 weeks with back procedure

The Pacers will play the rest of this month without Jeff Foster.

Coach Frank Vogel broke the news today after practice.

"Jeff is going to be out for two weeks," he said. "He's having a procedure done to his back and he's not going to be with us for two weeks."

In that span, the Pacers play eight games, six on the road. Lou Amundson will step into the backup center role with support from Jeff Pendergraph.

"Right now it's Lou," Vogel said. "(Pendergraph) is finally healthy and able to contribute and we'll use him if we need him but Lou's a little further along with his conditioning and knowing the system and everything."

Foster, who turned 35 Monday, has appeared in five games this season averaging 16.8 minutes, 3.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. He has been bothered by back problems the past three years, missing 66 games in 2009-10, 26 last season and the first six this season.

Vogel said the Pacers would miss is leadership, experience "and toughness."