Indiana Pacers Sign Head Coach Rick Carlisle to Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday the team has signed Head Coach Rick Carlisle to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“It goes without saying that Coach Carlisle is one of the most creative and successful coaches in the history of the league, so there was never a question that he continues to be the right person to lead our team,” said President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “His ties to this organization and community run deep, his guidance and leadership are invaluable to our players and staff, and we’re looking forward to working together for years to come as we build something special for our fans.”