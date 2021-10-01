Indiana Pacers Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – October 1, 2021 – Bally Sports Indiana enters its 26th season as the official home of the Indiana Pacers, and this year will bring fans comprehensive coverage of 83 regular- and preseason games throughout the 2021-22 season, while every game this season can be heard across the Pacers Radio Network.

BALLY SPORTS INDIANA COVERAGE

Bally Sports Indiana will be there for Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle's return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse sidelines in two preseason home games, the first against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 13, and then again on Friday, October 15 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Regular season coverage will tip off when the Pacers visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, October 20, and will also include the team's home opener on Saturday, October 23 vs. the Miami Heat.

The one regular-season game not aired by Bally Sports Indiana will be Dec. 21, when the Pacers visit Miami in a game carried nationally by TNT. Bally Sports Indiana is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers throughout the region. Fans can visit GetMyHomeTeams.com to see options for getting Bally Sports Indiana in their area. Pacers programming on Bally Sports Indiana also streams live on the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com for fans who authenticate through their pay-TV service.

BALLY SPORTS INDIANA BROADCAST TEAM

Chris Denari, in his 16th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 23rd season as analyst, will call all the action, while Jeremiah Johnson serves as in-game reporter. Johnson also serves as host of both the Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows, where he will be joined by lead analyst and former Pacers guard Eddie Gill.

PACERS RADIO NETWORK COVERAGE

The Pacers Radio Network is the official home for all 82 regular-season games and all four preseason games this year, beginning on Tuesday, October 5 when Indiana visits the New York Knicks. All games can be heard on flagship stations 93.5FM and 107.5FM The Fan, as well as on partner stations that are part of the extensive Pacers Radio Network.

PACERS RADIO NETWORK BROADCAST TEAM

Mark Boyle – the "Voice of the Pacers" – returns for his 34th season behind the microphone to bring all the action on the court to life, where he will be joined by lead analyst Eddie Gillfor all home games, as well as sideline reporter Pat Boylan for all games. Prior to every Pacers game, Boylan will also serve as host of the Kroger Pregame Show, and after the game, fans will have a chance to hear Boyle recap all the highlights during the Kinetico Postgame Show. Beginning with the regular-season opener on October 20, host Eddie White will return with The DraftKings SportsBook Overtime Show.

On October 16, Pacers Weekly presented by PetSmart returns, hosted by Boylan and airing Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. on 93.5FM & 107.5FM The Fan. Also, the Pacers will host a weekly podcast, The Sideline Guys presented by Gainbridge, hosted by Boylan and Johnson.