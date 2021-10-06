Indiana Pacers Annouce Socios.com Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, 06TH OCTOBER: Indiana Pacers are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

Indiana Pacers join a 70+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry, with the Pacers becoming the latest NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Operations Officer said: "With a fanbase that spans well beyond our state borders, the Indiana Pacers brand is beloved by basketball fans across the globe and we are proud to partner with Socios on the technology to more effectively engage them."

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added: "What an awesome way to keep this incredible momentum going. We couldn't be prouder to add the Indiana Pacers to our roster and we're committed to creating some unprecedented opportunities for their fans in the future."