Star Wars Night - December 29, 2021

Indiana Pacers and Lucasfilm Team up for Star Wars™ Night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Posted: Dec 21, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced today an intergalactic alliance to present Star Wars Night on Wednesday, December 29, when the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

For $29, fans can purchase a game night ticket, which includes a limited edition Pacers + Star Wars-branded shirt only available through the promotion at Pacers.com/StarWars.

"The Force is strong with our fans, for sure, so I know the environment in the Fieldhouse is going to be fun and electric," said Pacers center Myles Tuner.

Star Wars Night will also feature Star Wars-themed in-game entertainment and music, as well as activities for fans of all ages throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

