Goga Bitadze Introductory Press Conference

The Pacers introduced Goga Bitadze to the Indianapolis media on Friday afternoon, June 21, at 1:00 PM ET.

You can watch the full press conference as well as a Facebook Live Q&A with Bitadze and Pacers.com's Pat Boylan in the videos embedded on this page.

On Thursday night, Indiana drafted Bitadze, a 19-year-old center from the Republic of Georgia, with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 6-11, 245-pound big man most recently played with KK Buducnost in the Euroleague, and previously spent time in both the Serbian League as well as the Adriatic League, where he was named the 2018-19 Adriatic League MVP and Best Young Player.