Goga Bitadze's Introductory Press Conference
June 21, 2019 - Pacers President of Basketball Operations introduces Goga Bitadze, Indiana's first-round draft pick, to the local media.
Bitadze 190621
| 17:04
Pritchard Discusses Goga Bitadze, Free Agency
June 21, 2019 - A day after the NBA Draft, Pacers President of Basketball Operations reflects on selecting Goga Bitadze and shares his excitement for free agency to begin.
| 03:16
Goga Bitadze: "It's a Dream Come True Moment"
June 20, 2019 - Goga Bitadze reacts to being drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
| 02:10
Nate McMillan on Pacers Drafting Goga Bitadze
June 20, 2019 - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan speaks with the media after Indiana selected Georgian center Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
| 05:40
The Pacers Select Goga Bitadze
June 20, 2019 - The Pacers draft Goga Bitadze from Sagarejo, Georgia with the 18th pick in the first round.
| 00:00
Goga Bitadze's ESPN Interview
June 20, 2019 - Goga Bitazde speaks to ESPN's Maria Taylor about his excitement to be drafted into the NBA and his Georgian heritage.
| 00:00
Goga Shakes Hands with Silver
June 20, 2019 - Pacers center Goga Bitadze meets NBA commissioner Adam Silver on stage after hearing his name called as the 18th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
| 00:00
Goga Bitadze Introductory Press Conference
Indiana's First-Round Pick in 2019 Draft to Meet Media at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, June 21
The Pacers introduced Goga Bitadze to the Indianapolis media on Friday afternoon, June 21, at 1:00 PM ET. Bitadze's introductory press conference was streamed lived on our Facebook page.
You can watch the full press conference as well as a Facebook Live Q&A with Bitadze and Pacers.com's Pat Boylan in the videos embedded on this page.
On Thursday night, Indiana drafted Bitadze, a 19-year-old center from the Republic of Georgia, with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 6-11, 245-pound big man most recently played with KK Buducnost in the Euroleague, and previously spent time in both the Serbian League as well as the Adriatic League, where he was named the 2018-19 Adriatic League MVP and Best Young Player.
Goga Bitadze Facebook Live Q&A
Pacers.com's Pat Boylan asks draft pick Goga Bitadze fan questions from social media.
