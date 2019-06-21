Goga Bitadze Introductory Press Conference

Goga Bitadze's Introductory Press Conference

June 21, 2019 - Pacers President of Basketball Operations introduces Goga Bitadze, Indiana's first-round draft pick, to the local media.

Bitadze 190621

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Goga Bitadze's Introductory Press Conference
Now Playing

Goga Bitadze's Introductory Press Conference

June 21, 2019 - Pacers President of Basketball Operations introduces Goga Bitadze, Indiana's first-round draft pick, to the local media.
Jun 21, 2019  |  17:04
Pritchard Discusses Goga Bitadze, Free Agency
Now Playing

Pritchard Discusses Goga Bitadze, Free Agency

June 21, 2019 - A day after the NBA Draft, Pacers President of Basketball Operations reflects on selecting Goga Bitadze and shares his excitement for free agency to begin.
Jun 21, 2019  |  03:16
Goga Bitadze:
Now Playing

Goga Bitadze: "It's a Dream Come True Moment"

June 20, 2019 - Goga Bitadze reacts to being drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Jun 20, 2019  |  02:10
Nate McMillan on Pacers Drafting Goga Bitadze
Now Playing

Nate McMillan on Pacers Drafting Goga Bitadze

June 20, 2019 - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan speaks with the media after Indiana selected Georgian center Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Jun 20, 2019  |  05:40
The Pacers Select Goga Bitadze
Now Playing

The Pacers Select Goga Bitadze

June 20, 2019 - The Pacers draft Goga Bitadze from Sagarejo, Georgia with the 18th pick in the first round.
Jun 20, 2019  |  00:00
Goga Bitadze's ESPN Interview
Now Playing

Goga Bitadze's ESPN Interview

June 20, 2019 - Goga Bitazde speaks to ESPN's Maria Taylor about his excitement to be drafted into the NBA and his Georgian heritage.
Jun 20, 2019  |  00:00
Goga Shakes Hands with Silver
Now Playing

Goga Shakes Hands with Silver

June 20, 2019 - Pacers center Goga Bitadze meets NBA commissioner Adam Silver on stage after hearing his name called as the 18th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Jun 20, 2019  |  00:00

Goga Bitadze Introductory Press Conference

Indiana's First-Round Pick in 2019 Draft to Meet Media at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, June 21
Posted: Jun 21, 2019

The Pacers introduced Goga Bitadze to the Indianapolis media on Friday afternoon, June 21, at 1:00 PM ET. Bitadze's introductory press conference was streamed lived on our Facebook page.

You can watch the full press conference as well as a Facebook Live Q&A with Bitadze and Pacers.com's Pat Boylan in the videos embedded on this page.

On Thursday night, Indiana drafted Bitadze, a 19-year-old center from the Republic of Georgia, with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

2019 DRAFT CENTRAL: Complete Coverage at Pacers.com/Draft »

The 6-11, 245-pound big man most recently played with KK Buducnost in the Euroleague, and previously spent time in both the Serbian League as well as the Adriatic League, where he was named the 2018-19 Adriatic League MVP and Best Young Player.

Goga Bitadze Facebook Live Q&A
Pacers.com's Pat Boylan asks draft pick Goga Bitadze fan questions from social media.

Tags
Bitadze, Goga, McMillan, Nate, Pacers, 2019 NBA Draft

Related Content

Bitadze, Goga

McMillan, Nate

Pacers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter