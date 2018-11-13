The Fort Report: Johnson's Double-Doubles Power Two Mad Ants Wins

After dropping their season opener last week in Sioux Falls, the Mad Ants swept their first homestand of the season, picking up a pair of wins over the weekend. The Pacers' G League affiliate pulled out a 116-111 win over the Erie BayHawks on Friday and then cruised to a 133-105 victory over the Maine Red Claws on Saturday.

Prior to the homestand, Indiana assigned second-year guard Edmond Sumner and rookie forward Alize Johnson to the Mad Ants. Both players had strong performances in the two victories.

Sumner had a team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting in Friday's win over Atlanta's affiliate. The 6-5 guard also tallied five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the victory.

Johnson added a double-double in that contest, collecting 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 10 boards. Second-year Pacers center Ike Anigbogu also had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while two-way guard Davon Reed added 18 points, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Former Pacers forward Ben Moore added 22 points off the bench, going 7-for-9 from the both the field and the free throw line.

Johnson starred in Saturday's win, posting a monster stat line of 27 points and 20 rebounds. The 6-9 forward went 11-for-20 from the field and pulled down 12 rebounds on the offensive glass alone to lead Fort Wayne to a blowout victory over the Celtics' G League affiliate.

Moore added 19 points, Stephan Hicks scored 17, and Sumner tallied 12 in the win.

The 2-1 Mad Ants will now embark on a four-game road trip, that includes two games this week. They visit the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee's affiliate) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET and then head to Maine for a rematch with the Red Claws on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants