FlyGuyTough: Show Your Support for Jeremy Lamb

Pacers fans, we have two ways that you can show your support to Jeremy Lamb and wish him well during the recovery process:

1. Sign our online card for Jeremy with a written message, photo, or video. This card will be shared with Jeremy:

2. Fans at the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 27 are invited to sign a physical card for Jeremy. The card will be available to sign on the Main Concourse from when doors open at 6:30 PM until tip-off.