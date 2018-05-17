NBAE/Getty Images

Fans and Media React to Oladipo's Selection as Pace Car Driver

by Greg Rappaport
Pacers.com Writer
@Greg_Rappaport
Posted: May 17, 2018

With the announcement that Victor Oladipo will be driving the pace car at the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, applause for the pick quickly spread across social media.

Following a trade that brought Oladipo back to Indiana, where he spent three years playing college basketball, the fifth-year pro turned in his finest season to date, captivating fans with big-time shots and a seemingly limitless supply of energy.

Oladipo was named to his first All-Star Game, is a finalist for Most Improved Player, and will now become the first Pacers player ever to drive the pace car at the Indianapolis 500.

Check out some of the reactions to Oladipo being selected for the racing honor.

Tags
Oladipo, Victor, Pacers, Indy 500

Related Content

Oladipo, Victor

Pacers

Indy 500