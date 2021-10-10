Fans Flock to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Return of FanJam

Pacers FanJam presented by Gainbridge made its return on Sunday afternoon after a one-year absence. Thousands of Pacers fans descended upon Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the popular preseason event, which is free to the public. The Pacers were unable to host FanJam in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was back and better than ever in 2021.

Fans of all ages lined up early to get a first look at the newly renovated Fieldhouse. All fans received a complimentary t-shirt and a food voucher upon entry, then took their seats in the stands for the on-court show.

Pacers television announcer Chris Denari introduced all the players on the 2021-22 training camp roster and then head coach Rick Carlisle greeted the fans and introduced the assistant coaches and support staff.

The players then divided into two teams for a 20-minute scrimmage, with the White team, coached by Butler alum Ronald Nored ultimately prevailing over the Blue team, 60-50.

After a performance by the Pacemates dance team and a dunk show from Boomer and the Power Pack, players competed in a pair of on-court competitions. In the Skills Challenge, Nate Hinton bested Oshae Brissett in the final. The 3-point Shootout final between rookies Chris Duarte and Duane Washington Jr. went to overtime after both competitors made 17 shots. Washington ultimately prevailed in a 30-second extra session.

Then came the ever-popular Rookie Show, featuring more performances than ever before. As he has for several seasons, Pacers center Myles Turner emceed the competition and also selected each competitor's song and wardrobe.

First up, Assistant Manager of Sports Medicine Operations and Equipment Zach Eagle and Team Nutrition Manager Jolie Watson performed the High School Musical duet "Breaking Free" while dressed as ice cream store workers. They were followed by forward Terry Taylor, who sang One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" in a Fred Flintstone costume.

Washington got the crowd going with his rendition of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in an Elmo onesie. Massage therapist Jon Christopher took the floor next in a Dodgeball uniform and showed off his falsetto on Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough."

The star of the day was two-way guard DeJon Jarreau, who added some flavor to his Chucky costume by adding his own sunglasses and bucket hat and then belted out Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up." Jarreau closed his performance by doing the Griddy dance, a move that has quickly become his signature in Pacers practices and other team functions.

Finally, first-round picks Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson teamed up for "I Like It," the hit song by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. Jackson handled the opening verses before the Dominican Duarte took over when the lyrics switched to Spanish.

Turner held a fan vote to determine the winner and the crowd heavily favored Jarreau. All players then stayed on the court and threw autographed mini balls to fans to close out the event.