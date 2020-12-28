Domantas Sabonis Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 22-27. An All-Star during the 2019-20 season, this is the first time Sabonis has been named Player of the Week during his NBA career.

Sabonis led Indiana in scoring (24.3 points per game), rebounding (11.0 rebounds per game) and assists (7.0 assists per game) over the Pacers' three wins to begin the year. He opened the season by setting a new career high with 32 points in Wednesday’s home win over the New York Knicks. Sabonis posted three double-doubles during the week, including the fifth triple-double of his career with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Saturday's road win at Chicago. He capped a 19-point, 10-rebound performance with the go-ahead basket with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift the Pacers to a 108-107 win over Boston Sunday night.

Sabonis shares honors with New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Pacers are now 3-0 to begin the year — their best start since the 2013-14 regular season — and will return to action Tuesday night as they host the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.