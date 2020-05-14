Documentary Details Lives of Biggest Pacers Fans in China

NBA China recently produced a seven-minute documentary on Pacers fans in China, which you can watch in the video player above.

The documentary closely follows Holick Lee of ChinaPacers.com, an online community that serves fans of the Blue & Gold across China. The site launched in 2000 and Lee has been the driving force behind it for 20 years, keeping fans informed on the latest news and information regarding the team. He has traveled to Indianapolis to see his beloved Pacers play in person and has occasionally contributed to Pacers.com over the years, especially when players visit China during the summer months.

In the feature, Lee shares his passion for the Pacers, which began at an early age. He recalls watching the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and the Chicago Bulls, a tightly contested seven-game series that will be profiled in upcoming episodes of "The Last Dance." All of Lee's classmates were rooting for Michael Jordan and the Bulls, but Lee remained loyal to Reggie Miller and the Pacers and was overjoyed when Miller hit a game-winning shot over Jordan in Game 4.

Lee and many of his fellow fans were drawn to the Pacers because of Miller, who spent 18 seasons in Indiana during his Hall of Fame career, but others are more recent converts. Another fan describes becoming a Pacer fan after watching Victor Oladipo hit a game-winning shot and do his "my city" celebration.

The documentary culminates in a gathering of fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ChinaPacers.com. They take to the hardwood to get up some shots, show off the Pacers gear they've collected over the years, and even shout out "Boom Baby" in tribute to Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster Slick Leonard.

To learn more, watch the complete feature, courtesy of NBA China, in the video player above.