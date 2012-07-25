Christmas in July 2012 Benefits National Guard, Henryville

Pacers Celebrate "Christmas in July" on July 26th

July 25, 2012

"Christmas in July" – To benefit the families affected by the Henryville-area tornadoes in March and to assist in the mission of service of the Cadets of the Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy (HYCA) of the Indiana National Guard in Knightstown.

The Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever have partnered with national toy company JAKKS Pacific, Inc., to work with the Indiana National Guard and its Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy to distribute over 14,000 toys.

Representatives of March 2 Recovery, an assistance group in southern Indiana (Jefferson, Washington and Clark counties) established to help Hoosiers affected by the tornadoes will be on hand along with families from the Henryville and Marysville areas to accept toys through the help of the Cadets and the Graduates of the HYCA.

Who

The Adjutant General of Indiana, Maj. Gen. R. Martin Umbarger

Pacers Head Coach Frank Vogel

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson

Fever Head Coach Lin Dunn

March 2 Recovery Vice Chair Mary Sullivan

Henryville family Darrell & Trish Gilles and three children

Pacers Mascot Boomer, Fever Mascot Freddy Fever & Pacemates

Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy Cadets & Graduates

Where

Indiana National Guard, USPFO Warehouse, Stout Field

2002 South Holt Road, Building 12

Indianapolis, IN 46241

View in Google Maps

When