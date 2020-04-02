Call-A-Pacer 2020: Pacers, Indianapolis Public Library Once Again Team Up
Pacers celebrate 27th year of educational program
INDIANAPOLIS (April 2, 2020) - For the 27th year, the Indiana Pacers have teamed with the Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer, a collaboration that allows callers to listen to featured Pacers’ players and personalities read from fun, basketball-inspired children’s books. While the library remains closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, fans of all ages can hear excerpts from pre-selected favorites 24-hours a day by calling (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007 or logging onto Pacers.com.
Additionally, fans can download a new Call-A-Pacer phone wallpaper every Wednesday on the @PacersSportsEnt Instagram account.
The schedule of Pacer readers and stories is listed below, with one featured each week beginning April 6 and running through June 27, 2020. Call-A-Pacer, part of the Pacers Cares education initiative, was created to encourage school- age children to read and visit their neighborhood library.
For more information on Call-A-Pacer or any of the Pacers Cares community programs, visit www.Pacers.com.
|Date
|Player
|Book
|Author
|April 6
|Justin Holiday
|The Basketball Ball
|Esme Raji Codell
|April 13
|T.J. McConnell
|Dino-Basketball
|Lisa Wheeler
|April 20
|Alize Johnson
|The Real Slam Dunk
|Charisse K. Richardson
|April 27
|Goga Bitadze
|Basketball Break
|CC Joven
|May 4
|TJ Leaf
|Brendan & Belinda & The Slam Dunk
|Anne Rockwell
|May 11
|Naz Mitrou-Long
|Short Takes: Fast-Break Basketball Poetry
|Charles R. Smith, Jr.
|May 18
|Edmond Sumner
|Jimmy's Boa & The Bungee Jump Slam Dunk
|Trinka Hakes Noble
|May 26
|Doug McDermott
|Crazy About Basketball
|Loris Lesynski
|June 1
|Malcolm Brogdon
|The Basketball Blowout
|David A. Kelly
|June 8
|Myles Turner
|Salt in His Shoes
|Deloris Jordan
|June 15
|Domantas Sabonis
|I Got Next
|Daria Peoples-Riley
|June 22
|Victor Oladipo
|Tall Tales: Six Amazing Basketball Dreams
|Charles R. Smith, Jr.
