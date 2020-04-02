Call-A-Pacer 2020 - Malcolm Brogdon and Goga Bitadze

Call-A-Pacer 2020: Pacers, Indianapolis Public Library Once Again Team Up

Pacers celebrate 27th year of educational program
Posted: Apr 02, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (April 2, 2020) - For the 27th year, the Indiana Pacers have teamed with the Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer, a collaboration that allows callers to listen to featured Pacers’ players and personalities read from fun, basketball-inspired children’s books. While the library remains closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, fans of all ages can hear excerpts from pre-selected favorites 24-hours a day by calling (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007 or logging onto Pacers.com.

Additionally, fans can download a new Call-A-Pacer phone wallpaper every Wednesday on the @PacersSportsEnt Instagram account.

The schedule of Pacer readers and stories is listed below, with one featured each week beginning April 6 and running through June 27, 2020. Call-A-Pacer, part of the Pacers Cares education initiative, was created to encourage school- age children to read and visit their neighborhood library.

For more information on Call-A-Pacer or any of the Pacers Cares community programs, visit www.Pacers.com.

Date Player Book Author
April 6 Justin Holiday The Basketball Ball Esme Raji Codell
April 13 T.J. McConnell Dino-Basketball Lisa Wheeler
April 20 Alize Johnson The Real Slam Dunk Charisse K. Richardson
April 27 Goga Bitadze Basketball Break CC Joven
May 4 TJ Leaf Brendan & Belinda & The Slam Dunk Anne Rockwell
May 11 Naz Mitrou-Long Short Takes: Fast-Break Basketball Poetry Charles R. Smith, Jr.
May 18 Edmond Sumner Jimmy's Boa & The Bungee Jump Slam Dunk Trinka Hakes Noble
May 26 Doug McDermott Crazy About Basketball Loris Lesynski
June 1 Malcolm Brogdon The Basketball Blowout David A. Kelly
June 8 Myles Turner Salt in His Shoes Deloris Jordan
June 15 Domantas Sabonis I Got Next Daria Peoples-Riley
June 22 Victor Oladipo Tall Tales: Six Amazing Basketball Dreams Charles R. Smith, Jr.

