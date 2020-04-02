Call-A-Pacer 2020: Pacers, Indianapolis Public Library Once Again Team Up

INDIANAPOLIS (April 2, 2020) - For the 27th year, the Indiana Pacers have teamed with the Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer, a collaboration that allows callers to listen to featured Pacers’ players and personalities read from fun, basketball-inspired children’s books. While the library remains closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, fans of all ages can hear excerpts from pre-selected favorites 24-hours a day by calling (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007 or logging onto Pacers.com.

Additionally, fans can download a new Call-A-Pacer phone wallpaper every Wednesday on the @PacersSportsEnt Instagram account.

The schedule of Pacer readers and stories is listed below, with one featured each week beginning April 6 and running through June 27, 2020. Call-A-Pacer, part of the Pacers Cares education initiative, was created to encourage school- age children to read and visit their neighborhood library.

For more information on Call-A-Pacer or any of the Pacers Cares community programs, visit www.Pacers.com.