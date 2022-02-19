2022 Rising Stars Recap: Haliburton Wins Clutch Challenge

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had an eventful night at the 2022 edition of Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

He had seven assists to help Team Team Isiah secure a narrow 50-49 win in the semifinals of the event, being played as a four-team mini tournament in a brand-new format.

Team Isiah fell to Team Barry in the final, 25-20, but Haliburton secured another victory on the night, teaming with Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane to win the inaugural Clorox Clutch Challenge shooting competition.

"It was a lot of fun to see guys that I've grown up with, guys that I've been playing with for the majority of my life," Haliburton said of the experience, his first time at All-Star Weekend (there was no Rising Stars event last season due to COVID-19). "Good to get out here with those guys, see guys, and kind of unwind a little bit."

The 21-year-old got the start in both games for the veteran-laden Team Isiah, which featured six second-year players plus G League Ignite's Jaden Hardy.

He missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt from the right wing, but made up for it the next trip down the floor, dishing to Isaiah Stewart in transition for a slam. He set up Saddiq Bey for a dunk a couple possessions later to tie the game at 15. He added a third assist shortly thereafter, finding Stewart for another dunk to give his team a 21-17 lead.

After the first timeout of the night, Haliburton found Bane on the left wing for a three to push Team Isiah's lead to 24-19. He finally got his first points, forcing a steal in the back court and then throwing down a one-handed jam to push the lead to 29-19. He then collected his fifth assist the next trip down the floor, connecting with Bey, who made a midrange jumper.

Team Worthy clawed back from their double-digit deficit, taking a 40-39 lead on a subsequent slam by Cole Anthony. The two teams traded the lead twice before Haliburton located Bey for a trey on the left wing to put Team Isiah back in front, 44-43. He picked up his seventh assist by setting up Bane to make it 46-43, but Jalen Suggs' three on the other end tied the game.

After Bane missed a three, Team Worthy got out in transition, with Suggs throwing it off the glass to Suggs for a massive right-handed dunk. After another Team Isiah miss, Suggs pushed the break again and Haliburton wisely fouled him to prevent a game-winning layup. Suggs made the first free throw, but missed the second.

"I wasn't going to let him just lay it up for game," Haliburton said afterwards. "They need to revise (the rules) next year. No free throws (to win). You have to check up every time. That'd be ideal."

Bey's layup made it 49-48 and anybody's game. Bey blocked a Jalen Green 3-pointer and then Bane drew a foul on Suggs. Unlike his counterpart, Bane came through in the clutch, making both foul shots to seal the win.

Haliburton finished the semifinal contest with two points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Haliburton's Pacers teammate, rookie guard Chris Duarte, was drafted onto Team Payton, who played in the second semifinal. But Duarte could not play due a toe injury on his left foot. He instead watched from the bench as Team Payton fell to Team Barry on Jae'Sean Tate's game-winning layup, 50-48.

Haliburton then teamed with Bane in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a new competition that required partners to make five shots from different spots around the court each representing famous shots in NBA playoff history.

Haliburton made the first four shots for his team before Bane made a deep three from the NBA logo, as the duo completed the event in 39.1 seconds to win the inaugural event.

"No practice," Haliburton told TNT's Chris Haynes' of the duo's strategy. "It was just wherever you catch the rebound, just shoot it and we'll go from there."

Team Isiah then took the court for the Rising Stars final, which was played to 25 points. Haliburton got the offense rolling early, assisting on three of his team's first four baskets as Team Isiah jumped out to an 11-5 lead.

Team Barry eventually surged ahead, as an Alperen Sengun three and Tate three-point play gave them a 20-18 advantage. Haliburton then set up Precious Achiuwa for the tying bucket on the other end.

G League Ignite wing Dyson Daniels made one of two foul shots to put Team Barry back up by one. Haliburton missed a deep three from the right wing and then Cade Cunningham went down and drilled a deep trey of his own to bring Team Barry within one point of the target score.

Team Isiah couldn't score and then Franz Wagner drew a foul on the other end. The German rookie made his first free throw to seal the victory for Team Barry.

Haliburton finished the second game with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Though he will no longer be eligible for Rising Stars next season, Haliburton expressed hope that this will not be his last trip to All-Star Weekend. The best way to return would be to make an All-Star team.

"That's the goal," the 21-year-old said. "I'll be back. Don't know when, but eventually I'll be back."