2018-19 Mad Ants Transactions

This page will house also transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.

CURRENTLY ON ASSIGNMENT WITH MAD ANTS: Alize Johnson

PLAYERS UNDER TWO-WAY CONTRACT: Davon Reed, Edmond Sumner

Nov. 23, 2018: Pacers recall Ike Anigbogu from Mad Ants.

Nov. 19, 2018: Pacers assign Ike Anigbogu to Mad Ants.

Nov. 17, 2018: Pacers recall Ike Anigbogu from Mad Ants.

Nov. 7, 2018: Pacers assign Alize Johnson to Mad Ants and transfer two-way player Edmond Sumner to Mad Ants.

Nov. 5, 2018: Pacers assign Ike Anigbogu to Mad Ants.

Nov. 3, 2018: Pacers recall Ike Anigbogu from Mad Ants. and waive Ben Moore.

Oct. 30, 2018: Pacers assign Ike Anigbogu to Mad Ants.

Oct. 28, 2018: Pacers recall Ike Anigbogu from Mad Ants.

Oct. 22, 2018: Pacers assign Ike Anigbogu to Mad Ants.

Oct. 19, 2018: Pacers sign Davon Reed to two-way contract.