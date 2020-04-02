NBA TV to Re-Air Several Memorable Pacers Game 7s

Craving some classic Pacers games? NBA TV has your fix this weekend.

The cable channel will re-air a number of Game 7s from recent and classic playoff series over the weekend, including several Pacers games.

On both Friday and Saturday morning, Pacers fans can re-live Game 7 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in 2014, when the top-seeded Pacers handled upset-minded Atlanta at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on their way to their second straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Two other recent Game 7s that didn't go the Pacers' way will also air this weekend. Game 7 in Toronto from 2016 will run on Friday morning, while Game 7 in Cleveland from 2018 will air on Sunday.

On Saturday, fans can watch a mini-marathon of Pacers playoff Game 7s from the 1990s. Starting at 2:00 PM ET, NBA TV will show Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and Knicks. Then at 4:00 PM, Pacers fans can catch the rematch a year later, when the Blue & Gold knocked off the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Finally at 6:00 PM, NBA TV will show Game 7 of the tightly contested 1998 Eastern Conference Finals between Indiana and Chicago, when Reggie Miller and the Pacers pushed Michael Jordan and the Bulls to the brink of elimination.

See below for the complete schedule of Pacers games on NBA TV this weekend.

Pacers on NBA TV Schedule (All times ET)

Friday, April 3

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM: 2014 Playoff Playback: Hawks at Pacers, Game 7

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: 2016 Playoff Playback: Pacers at Raptors, Game 7

Saturday, April 4

6:00 AM - 7:00 AM: 2014 Playoff Playback: Hawks at Pacers, Game 7

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Hardwood Classic: Pacers at Knicks, 1994 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Hardwood Classic: Pacers at Knicks, 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Hardwood Classic: Pacers at Bulls, 1998 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Sunday, April 5

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: 2018 Playoff Playback: Pacers at Cavaliers, Game 7