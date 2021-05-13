NBA Announces Tip Times for Final Regular Season Games

The NBA announced Thursday the start times for the final two days of the regular season.

On Saturday, May 15, the Pacers will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 1:00 PM ET. Then on Sunday, May 16, Indiana will play the Toronto Raptors in Tampa (the home of the Raptors for the 2020-21 season) at 1:00 PM ET.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Pacers will take part in the Play-In Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 18. Exact dates, times, and opponents for the Play-In Tournament will be announced at a later date.