Melvin Frazier: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 199

Position: SG/SF

College: Tulane

Age: 21

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 15.9

RPG: 5.6

APG: 2.9

BLK: 0.7

STL: 2.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Tulane Athletics

2017-18: Enjoyed a breakout junior campaign where he was named 2018 American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player of the Year…Voted All-American Athletic Conference Second Team…Tabbed to the NABC Division I All-District Second Team…Selected to the All-Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association (LSWA) First Team...Chosen as LSWA Player of the Month in November…Voted MVP of the 2017 Jamaica Classic…Selected as American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on time on November 20…Picked to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll once on January 15…Started all 30 games in which he appeared…Averaged 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per game…Shot 179-for-322 (.556) from the field, 35-for-91 (.385) from 3-point range and 84-for-118 (.712) at the free throw line…Led the American Conference in total steals (65), ranked second in field goal percentage, fourth in scoring, fifth in minutes played and 12th in rebounding…His 65 steals were the fifth most in a single season in program history and most since Jerald Honeycutt had 75 in 1996-97…Scored in double-figures a team-high 26 times including 10 games with at least 20 points…Registered five double-doubles…Had multiple steals in 18 games and at least three in 13 different contests…Recorded 34 dunks…Led Tulane in scoring a team-high 15 times, rebounding eight times and assists 11 times…Erupted for his first double-double with 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting including four 3-pointers made, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a pair of steals in the win over Southeastern Louisiana (11/13)…Shot 8-for-9 overall and 3-for-4 from 3-point range to finish with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win over Colorado State (11/17)…Scored 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds in the victory over Fordham (11/19)…Had 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting with eight boards and five steals in the win over Miami-Ohio (11/22)…Blocked a career-high three shots at Georgia State (11/26)…Scored 27 points and handed out five assists at 13th-ranked North Carolina (12/3)…Compiled his third double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes against Southern (12/6)…Compiled 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting and made all six free throws, with six boards and six assists against South Alabama (12/21)…Scored 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting with a career-high seven assists plus three steals in the win at Temple (12/28)…Tallied 15 points, five assists and three steals in the win over SMU (1/4)…Scored a career-high 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting and nabbed five steals at Memphis (1/9)…Dropped 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting including 6-for-8 beyond the arc with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks at SMU (1/20)…Produced 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a trio of steals in the win at ECU (1/31)…Played just four minutes after suffering an injury against Temple (2/4)…Posted his fourth double-double with 22 points on 10 field goals, 11 rebounds and three assists at 13th-ranked Wichita State (2/21)…Added 16 points, six boards and five assists in the win at USF (2/24)…Put up 13 points, five rebounds and three steals against 10th-ranked Cincinnati (3/1)…Logged his fifth double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals at UCF (3/4).

2016-17: Started all 30 games in which he appeared during his sophomore year…Topped all American Athletic Conference players with 1.9 steals per game…Ranked second on the team in scoring with 344 points and third in minutes per game (30.2) and rebounding with 138 boards…Led the team in scoring six times…Accumulated double-digit points in 16 games and had at least 20 points on three occasions…Notched at least three steals in 13 different contests…Averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 117-for-267 (.438) from the field…Led the team with 123 free throw attempts…Made multiple 3-pointers 10 times…Scored 22 points to go with seven rebounds against Arizona State (11/18)…Tallied 13 points, six rebounds and three steals against St. John’s (12/2)…Shot 7-for-12 to finish with 15 points in the win over Southern (12/7)…Had 21 points and went 9-for-10 at the free throw line to complement seven rebounds and a trio of steals against McNeese State (12/19)… Dropped 13 points with three steals against UCF (12/28)…Put up nine points and nine boards at No. 23 Cincinnati (1/1)…Registered 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting against Memphis (1/8)…Scored 14 points at Tulsa (1/18) and 11 points against No. 20 Cincinnati (1/21)…Compiled 14 points and four steals at UConn (1/29)…Had 13 points and six rebounds at East Carolina (2/4)…Recorded 12 points and three steals against Houston (2/8)…Had a monster performance with a career-high 27 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range in the home win over USF (2/18)…Scored 19 points with six rebounds against East Carolina (2/21)…Tallied 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting with eight rebounds and three steals at Memphis (3/2)…Accumulated 18 points and four steals in the home win over Tulsa (3/5)…Had 13 points and five rebounds against Tulsa (3/9) in the first round of the American Conference Tournament.

2015-16: Played in all 34 games, making 10 starts ... Started the first game of his career against Alabama A&M ... Grabbed five rebounds and added four points against Drake ... Had nine points at Southern ... Scored 10 points and added four rebounds against Appalachian State ... Had nine points, four rebounds and three assists against Stephen F. Austin in Nashville ... Scored 11 points and added three steals against Liberty ... Had five points and five boards off the bench against Georgia Tech ... Scored six points against Prairie View A&M ... Had four rebounds, three assists and two points in the conference opener at Memphis ... Grabbed seven rebounds and added five points against Tulsa ... Returned tot he starting lineup to score 15 points and grab five rebounds in the win at USF ... Led the way with 11 points, adding five rebounds, against No. 10 SMU ... Hit a pair of three with under two minutes to go to add six points and two assists at UConn ... Scored eight points at Cincinnati ... Had four rebounds and four points, including a three-point play on a big dunk in the third overtime to give Tulane the lead, at East Carolina ... Added five points against Houston ... Came off the bench to score 10 points and grab four rebounds against East Carolina ... Had six points and eight rebounds against Temple ... Scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds in the first round of the AAC Tournament against UCF ... Had eight points and four rebounds in the AAC Tournament semifinals against Memphis.

High School: Was a four-year letterwinner at L.W. Wiggins ... As a senior, averaged 17.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes, helping team to the Class 5A state semifinal round ... Was the NOLA.com | Times-Picayune Preseason Player of the Year on the New Orleans All-Metro Boys Basketball Team for 2014-15 ... Named a New Orleans All-Metro large-school selection as a junior and senior ... Selected to the all-state first team following his senior season ... Was rated as the No. 4 prospect in the NOLA.com Terrific 20 ... Rated as a 4-star recruit nationally, No. 3 in the state, by ESPN.com.