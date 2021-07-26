Marcus Burk: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Position: SG

College: IUPUI

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 21.7

RPG: 3.7

APG: 2.2

BLK: 0.4

STL: 1.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of IUPUI Athletics

Of Note: Became the 25th member of IUPUI's 1,000 Point Club on Feb. 13, 2021, doing so in just 47 career games... finished his career ranked No. 22 on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,072 points... tallied 1,848 points in his collegiate career - 776 in two seasons at Campbell and 1,072 in two seasons at IUPUI.

2020-21 - Senior: Voted NABC All-District 12 Second Team and to the Horizon League's Second Team.... ranked seventh in the country in scoring at 21.7 points per game and 21st in three-point percentage at 40.9 percent, ranking second in the Horizon League in both categories... led the Horizon League in steals at 1.83 per game... team captain... scored in double-digits in 17 of the team's 18 games and hit for 20-or-more nine times... made at least one trey in all 18 games and finished the year with a team-high 45 triples... was #HLMBB Player of the Week on Feb. 15 after leading IUPUI to back-to-back wins over UIC, averaging 35.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 spg and shooting 27-of-39 (69.2 percent) and 7-of-10 from three-point range... scored a season-high 36 points (15-20 FG, 4-5 3's, 2-2 FT), five boards and three assists in a win over UIC on Feb. 12... followed up with 34 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3's, 7-7 FT), four boards and three assists in a win over UIC the following day on Feb. 13, which included his 1000th career point in an IUPUI uniform... tallied 32 points (13-20 FG, 1-3 3's, 5-5 FT) and grabbed five boards against Wright State on Jan. 23... had 27 points (10-21 FG, 6-7 3's,, 1-3 FT) in a win at Northern Kentucky on Jan. 15, including a season-high six made treys... followed up with 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3's, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and a career-high six steals at Northern Kentucky on Jan. 16 as the Jaguars completed a two-game road sweep of the Norse... had 19 points and a season-high seven rebounds at Green Bay on Feb. 6... had 25 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3's, 11-13 FT) and a season-high six assists in a victory at Green Bay on Feb. 5.

2019-20 - Junior: Voted to the Horizon League Second Team by the league's coaches, media and sports information personnel... named Horizon League Player of the Week and CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week on Nov. 18 after leading the Jaguars to wins over Anderson (Nov. 11) and at South Florida (Nov. 18), averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 60.6 percent overall and 57.1 percent from three-point range in the two wins... earned his second Horizon League Player of the Week honor after tallying a career-high 39 points in the Jaguars' overtime win at Oakland (Jan. 25), capping the week averaging 32.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game... started all 32 games, averaging 21.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting a Horizon League best 38.6 percent from three-point range and draining 93 treys on the year... scored in double-figures in 29 of the Jaguars' 32 games, including the final 19 games of the season... scored 20-or-more 19 times and had 30-or-more four times... made at least one trey in 30 of the team's 32 games... hit for 39 points (12-24 FG, 8-15 3's, 7-10 FT) and a season-high eight treys at Oakland on Jan. 25... tallied 33 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3's, 5-6 FT) and five boards against Green Bay on Feb. 6... had 32 points (12-21 FG, 7-10 3's, 1-2 FT) against Loyola Maryland on Nov. 25... hit for 30 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3's, 6-6 FT) and grabbed four boards at Northern Kentucky on Feb. 14... registered his lone double-double of the season with 25 points and 10 boards at Detroit Mercy on Jan. 23... delivered a season-high six assists to accompany 28 points at UIC on Feb. 22... just missed a double-double with 26 points and nine boards in the Jaguars' win at South Florida on Nov. 13... upped his scoring output to 23.3 points per game in Horizon League play... named to IUPUI's Academic Advisor's List (3.0 GPA or better) for the spring semester.

2018-19 - Redshirt: Sat out the season in conjunction with NCAA Division I compliance rules.

2017-18 - Sophomore (at Campbell): Averaged 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, connecting on 50 percent from the field and 91 treys at a 41 percent clip... scored in double-digits 23 times and had three games of 30 points or more... was named the Big South Conference Player of the Week on Nov. 27 after averaging 24.3 points over a four-game stretch that saw him hit for 33 points against UNCW and 31 points against Johnson & Wales... closed the season ranking among the league leaders in threes made, three-point percentage and points per game.

2016-17 - Freshman (at Campbell): Averaged 8.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range... hit 66 threes as a freshman.

High School: Starred at Franklin Central High School, averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior before being named to the Indianapolis Star Super Team... helped FCHS to four straight sectional titles and was a two-time all-conference selection... named All-Marion County as a senior, along with being named to the IBCA Senior Supreme 15.