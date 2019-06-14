Lamar Peters: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Position: PG

College: Mississippi State

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.9

RPG: 2.0

APG: 5.2

BLK: 0.0

STL: 1.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics

2017-18 • Sophomore

Appeared in 34 games and drew 21 starts...Fourth on the team with his 9.6 scoring average...Led the Bulldogs with 152 assists, while his 4.5 average was fifth in the SEC...Was second on the team with 50 steals, while his 1.5 average was fifth in the SEC...Scored in double-digits 14 times and totaled 20 or more points four times...In SEC games, averaged 10.3 points...Second on the team with 49-made 3-pointers...Season-high 24 points came against LSU in SEC Tournament on 8-11 shooting...Also had 20 points against Georgia and 22 at Missouri...His fourth 20-point outing was the 22 he had against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament...Had season-high 4 steals four times — Florida A&M, Georgia, at Vanderbilt and South Carolina...In two SECT games, averaged 22 points and 3 assists...Set MSU postseason record with 14 assists against Nebraska. Also had 10 at Baylor...In four NIT games, dished out 33 assists and had just 7 turnovers to go along with his 5 steals and 8 rebounds...Against Penn State in Madison Square Garden, had 7 points, 4 assists and 1 steal...Finished the season with 326 points and 76 rebounds...Needs just 353 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.

2016-17 • Freshman

SEC ALL-FRESHMAN...Appeared in 30 games and drew 17 starts...His 10.7 average was the second-highest on the team and the 10th by an MSU freshman...Named to the SEC All-Freshman team...Led MSU with 59 made 3-pointers, the third most by a freshman in school history...Scored in double-digits 17 times and totaled 20-plus points four times...Made collegiate debut against Norfolk State. In 15 minutes, dished our 3 assists and grabbed 1 rebound...Scored first-career points versus UTEP in third game of the year and finished with 13...Earned first start against Lehigh and scored 11 points in 31 minutes...In SEC debut against Alabama, had 9 points and 4 assists...First SEC start came at LSU, where he totaled 15 points and 5 assists in MSU’s win...Career-high 25 points came against Kentucky on 1-17-17...Made 7 of his 11 3-point attempts against Missouri on 1-25-17...His 7 made tied for the second most in school history in a single game, with the record being 8 set by four people (last by Winsome Frazier vs. UMKC on 11-23-04)...Second on the team with 101 assists, the 5th most by an MSU freshman in school history...His 34 steals were the third most...Fouled out twice...Against LSU and Alabama in the SEC Tournament, he had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

2016 Italy Tour

In four games, average 11 points and 4 rebounds. Dished out a team-high 24 assists and 8 steals.

High School

Averaged 26 points and five assists for Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans...Made 10 three-pointers in 67-61 win against University High in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic...Named 2016 Outstanding Player of the Year for area All-Metro Boys Basketball team...Was a first-team pick on the LSWA 5A all-state team...Led his team to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2016...Knocked down 12 three-pointers against Chamlette.

Personal

Lamar Anthony Peters was born on June 19, 1998, in New Orleans. ... Major is interdisciplinary studies. ... Son of Lovely Peters.