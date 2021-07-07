Kyle Mangas: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200

Position: SG

College: Indiana Wesleyan

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 29.5

RPG: 7.4

APG: 5.1

BLK: 0.8

STL: 1.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Indiana Wesleyan Athletics

QUICK FACTS

6'4” Senior Guard...3x NAIA 1st Team All American, 3x Crossroads League Player of the Year, 2019 and 2020 Crossroads League Athlete of the Year, 2020 Bevo Francis Award Winner, 2020 NAIA National Player of the Year and 2018 NAIA National Tournament Most Outstanding Player...Averaged 26.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior...Has scored 2,479 points in his 3 years at IWU, making him the program’s All-Time Leading Scorer...Career high 40 points in top 10 matchup against Saint Francis his freshman year...2017 Indiana All-Star...1450 career points at Warsaw High School for Coach Doug Ogle...Averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as a senior...Went 61-17 as a three year starter, including three straight Northern Lakes Conference titles, and appearances in the Elite 8 (Senior Year) and Final 4 (Junior Year) of the IHSAA 4A State Tournament...4.0 GPA

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Why IWU...

"I chose IWU because I knew it would be a place where I could grow spiritually, academically, and athletically. I really connected with the coaches and players and realized that it would be a great fit."

IAm3 is...

"IAm3 is a mentality to put God first in everything you do, to serve others second, and to concentrate on yourself third. It is all about living life in humility."

Fearless is...

"Being fearless is about not being afraid to fail. Whatever you do, be confident and do not let the fear of making a mistake hold you back from achieving great things."

The IWU coaching staff is...

"The coaching staff is one of a kind. They are fantastic leaders, extremely encouraging and great role models. Living the IAm3 lifestyle daily and being a man to their wife and kids, they are people who set a powerful example to us."