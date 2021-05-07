KeyBank Joins Pacers & Ascension St. Vincent for Healthcare Heroes Delivery

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced today that KeyBank has joined the Pacers in partnering with Ascension St. Vincent for another major meal delivery to central Indiana healthcare heroes.

Over three days, more than 600 meals will be delivered to nurses and front-line healthcare heroes at Ascension St. Vincent's 86th Street campus. The first group was delivered on May 6, National Nurses Day, with more deliveries scheduled for National Hospital Week on May 10-11.

"KeyBank has long been an exceptional partner, and they are a wonderful addition to this collaboration with our friends at Ascension St. Vincent," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and CCO, Rick Fuson. "Our healthcare workers have been the all-stars for all of us this season, and this is an opportunity for us to show just how appreciative we all are."

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers have been relied upon to deliver critical care to more patients across Indiana and the nation. The Pacers made similar deliveries throughout Central Indiana in December as a way to express appreciation and support these heroes during challenging times.