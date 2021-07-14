Jose Alvarado: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Position: PG

College: Georgia Tech

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 15.2

RPG: 3.5

APG: 4.1

BLK: 0.0

STL: 2.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

ACC Defensive Player of the Year – 2021...All-Atlantic Coast Conference (second-team) – 2021...All-Atlantic Coast Conference (third-team) – 2020...NABC All-District 2 – 2021...Georgia Co-Player of the Year (Atlanta Tipoff Club) – 2021

General

Tough, gritty, high motor point guard who was an ironman and floor general for the Yellow Jackets for four seasons … Undisputed leader and heart and soul of a Tech team that won its first ACC Championship in 28 years and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years … Named ACC Defensive Player of the year and second-team All-ACC after making third-team All-ACC as a junior … Also named Georgia Co-Player of the Year (with teammate Moses Wright) by the Atlanta Tipoff Club … Started all but one game he was available to play in his career, including all 26 as a senior (missed 15 due to injury during freshman and junior seasons) … Rarely left the floor unless he has foul trouble or is injured, has played the entire 40 minutes (45 in one overtime game) 24 times in his career … Has risen to 10th place on Tech’s career list for steals (226) … Had 71 career double-figure scoring games (16 as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore, 15 as a junior, 20 as a senior) … Topped 20 points 25 times … Finished career No. 19 in career points at Tech (1,429) … No. 3 all-time at Tech in career steals (226) … His 384 career assists are 11th all-time at Tech … No. 11 at Tech in career three-point field goals (172) … Followed a pair of legendary New York point guards into the Tech program — Kenny Anderson (1989-91) and Stephon Marbury (1995-96) … Began playing basketball at age 9 … Graduated May 8, 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in literature, media and communications.

2020-21

Named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the second Tech player to be so honored (center Ben Lammers in 2017), and made the All-ACC second team by both official ACC voting panel and the Associated Press … Also named first-team All-District 2 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches ,,, Ranked among the top 10 in the ACC in seven (7) statistical categories … No. 8 in scoring (15.19 ppg), No. 5 in FG percentage (.504), No. 2 in FT percentage (.838), No. 6 in assist average (4.08), No. 1 in steals (2.85), No. 7 in assist/turnover ratio (2.00), No. 2 in minutes (37.10) … With enough makes he would also rank in the top 10 in three-point percentage (.390) … Ranked No. 2 nationally in steals per game … Led the ACC in steals for the second year in a row, a first for a Tech player and first ACC player to do so since Chris Paul in 2004 and 2005 … In ACC games, averaged 14.41 points (12th), 4.24 assists (5th) and 3.12 steals (1st), hitting .526 from the floor (6th), .403 from three-point range, .872 from the foul line … Made the ACC All-Tournament second team after scoring 13 points with five assists, three assists and five steals, and no turnovers in the full 40 minutes, in Tech’s championship game win over Florida State … Scored 20 or points eight times in 2020-21, five times in ACC games … In Tech’s ACC wins, he scored 20 vs. North Carolina, 25 vs. Wake Forest, 21 vs. Florida state19 vs. Notre Dame 12 vs. Pitt, 16 at Miami, 13 at Virginia Tech … Fueled second-half comeback against Notre Dame with three assists and all six of his steals along with seven points, and 19 in the second meeting with Virginia … Tallied 12 of his 20 in the second half to lift Tech past North Carolina (8-10 FG, 7 assists, 3 steals) … Scored 15 of his 25 against Wake Forest out of the halftime break to help expand Tech’s lead from 14 to 25 … Led Jackets to win at Nebraska with 19 of his 24 points in second half (7-12 FG, 3-5 3pt FG, 3 assists) … Scored 12 of his 21 after intermission against FSU on Jan. 30 (4-6 FG, 2-4 3pt FG, 3 assists) … Hit at least one three-point field goal in 35 straight games dating back to january of 2020 before missing his only attempt Feb. 14 against Pitt … It is the fifth-longest streak in program history … Had seven complete games 2020-21, five in ACC regular-season play (including one OT game), the ACC championship game and the NCAA Tournament loss to Loyola … Played 58:22 of a possible 60 minutes in Tech’s 4-OT loss to Georgia State … Ranked No. 2 in the ACC in average minutes, 18th nationally

2019-20

Voted to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team despite missing seven games due to injury early in the season … Became the 45th Tech player to reach 1,000 career points with his 23-point performance against Pittsburgh on March 4 (has 1,034 points through three seasons at Tech) … Missed seven of eight games after season opener at NC State with right ankle injury, but returned for the Diamond Head Classic and started every game thereafter (34.3 mpg) … Averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals in that stretch, and hit 35.1 percent of his three-point tries, 45.4 percent from the floor overall … Over Tech’s final 11 ACC games, averaged 18.1 points with four 20-points-plus games, and 3.3 assists, while hitting 46.9 percent from the floor, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 76.9 percent from the foul line … Hit at least one three-point field goal in 18 straight games to end the season, dating back to Jan 4 at North Carolina, the longest streak for a Tech player since Adam Smith connected in 24 straight games during the 2015-16 season … Scored a season-high 26 in the Jackets’ win over NC State on Jan. 25, coming up with a Tech-record nine steals, including thefts on each of the Wolfpack’s final two possessions to preserve the victory … His nine steals broke the Tech record of eight set by Kenny Anderson, another Brooklyn product, against Duke on Jan. 30, 1991 … ACC record is 11, and only three ACC players have ever recorded more than nine steals in a game … Nabbed seven against Miami and led the ACC in that category (2.37 per game) … Hit career high for assists three times in 2020 (8 vs. Duke, 8 vs. BC and 9 vs. Notre Dame) … Seven 20-point efforts over his last 18 games, beginning with a 25-point performance at North Carolina in which he hit 8-of-12 shots from the floor and 4-of-6 from distance … Scored 25 at Notre Dame, 20 vs. Virginia Tech … In ACC games, ranked 8th in scoring (16.05 ppg), No. 6 in field goal percentage (.465), No. 8 in assists (4.32) and No. 1 in steals (2.37) … For the season, averaged 14.4 points and career-high 4.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game … … Averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 assists in Tech’s August trip to Spain, and hit 8-of-16 from three-point range.

2018-19

Led Tech in scoring (12.5 ppg), assists (3.4 pg) and steals (1.8 pg) … Averaged team-high 12.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.8 steals in ACC games … Last six regular-season games, averaged 18.3 points, leading the Jackets in five of those games – 17 points vs. Florida State, a career-high 29 vs. Pittsburgh, 20 at Miami, 12 at Virginia, 21 vs. Boston College, and 11 at NC State … Converted 37-of-75 field goals (49.3 pct.), 12-of-30 from three-point range (40 pct.), 24-of-32 from the free throw line (75 pct.), adding 29 rebounds, 24 assists and 12 steals … In previous six games: 24 points, 10-of-59 FG, 3-for-26 from 3-point range, attempted just two free throws … Committed just four turnovers in 160 minutes in last four games … Averaged 15.6 points over Tech’s first six ACC games (he missed Louisville game with a groin injury) … Shot 44.7 percent from the floor, 11-of-24 (44 pct.) from three-point range, and 25-of-31 (80.6 pct.) from the foul line … Averaged 36.2 minutes in ACC games (6th in the conference), played full 40 minutes against Notre Dame (2nd meeting), Pitt, Miami and NC State … Had five complete games on the season … Double figures in 20 games, including 24 at Northwestern, 20 at Arkansas. 20 vs. Virginia Tech, 21 vs. Boston College.

2017-18

Started every game as Tech’s primary point guard, ranking fourth in the ACC at 39.2 minutes per game in conference play prior to suffering a dislocated left elbow 12 minutes into Tech’s Feb. 11 game against Duke … Sidelined the remainder of the season and underwent surgery to repair the injury … … Ranked fourth among freshmen nationwide in overall minutes per game (35.9) and percentage of minutes played (89.3) … Logged eight complete games (seven in ACC play), including all 45 minutes in Tech’s OT loss at Boston College … Ranked fourth in the ACC in steals (1.8 per game), No. 1 among freshmen at time of injury … Had team-high 3.1 assists per game … Third on Tech’s scoring chart at 12.1 points per game, 10.2 per game against the ACC … Ranked fifth among ACC freshmen in scoring, fourth in assists … Eleven double-figure games in the last 16, 16 altogether as a freshman … Averaged 13.2 ppg in last six games (27-61 FG, 14-31 on threes) prior to Duke … Topped 20 points four times (22 vs. Grambling State, 23 vs. Wright State, 23 vs. Yale, 23 at Florida State) … Shot the ball well from three-point range (37 pct.), knocking down four threes in a game four times, including at North Carolina and Florida State … Excellent at the foul line (80.2 percent on 81 attempts, third on the team in both) … Snared season high of seven rebounds three times.

High School

Three-star prospect out of high school who was ranked the No. 9 player in the state of New York and No. 33 in the nation at his position by ESPN … Named New York City Catholic League player of the year as a junior in 2015-16, led Christ the King, the No. 19 team in the nation entering the 2016-17 season, to the New York City title twice … Averaged 17 points and 6.5 assists per game as a junior … Posted the first quadruple-double in school history (18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals) … Led his AAU team, the New York Rens, to the Peach Jam quarterfinals in the summer of 2016, averaging 11 points and five assists.